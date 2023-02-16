Athens County government meetings

Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least 24 hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.

Please send meeting announcements via email to info@athensmessenger.com

Athens County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 16 at the conference room located on the second floor of the county courthouse annex, 15 S. Court St., Athens. The meeting can be attended virtually by going to https://zoom.us/j/358908636

online.Athens City Schools Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at Athens High School.Troy Township Trustees will hold their regular meeting at 8 a.m. Feb. 18 at the township building.

Athens City Council will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers, third floor of the city building. The meeting will be preceded by a public hearing on proposed changes to the zoning code . The meeting will be livestreamed on the city’s Government Channel, https://www.ci.athens.oh.us/278/Video

.Athens County Budget Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the County Auditor’s Conference Room, fire floor, courthouse annex, Athens.Athens County Children Services Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 4 p.m. Feb. 27, at 2099 E. State St., Suite A, Athens.