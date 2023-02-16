Out and About Calendar starting Feb. 16

Thursday, Feb. 16

The Duplin County Republican Party will have its February general meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16, 6:30 p.m. at Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, located at 116 W Bay St. in Warsaw.

Sunday, Feb. 19

A Black History Month Musical Celebration is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church located on 307 Log Cabin Road in Teachey. The event will feature singing, giveaways, special tributes and guest speakers. For more information, contact 910-282-7239 or 910-882-3851.

Friday, Feb. 24

The Wallace Rotary Club will host an all-you-can-eat Pancake Supper on Friday, Feb. 24, from 5-8 p.m. at Wallace Elementary School. Donations are $7 per person. Proceeds will benefit the Boy Scouts, library, Dictionary Project/Bookmarks, Lake Waccamaw Boys & Girls Home, Wallace Parks and Recreation, James Sprunt Community College Scholarship Fund and the Veteran’s Memorial.

The JSCC Foundation’s 2nd Annual Casino Night is scheduled for Feb. 24. JSCC invites the community to a fun-filled night while supporting students. For more information, call 910-275-6152 or 910-275-6135.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

The Wallace Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Founder’s Day Celebration on Feb. 28 at the Depot. This is the 150 year anniversary of the founding of Duplin Roads. The Chamber will be burying a time capsule with small items that tell something about the town that future generations will be able to open. The Chamber invites town committees, associations, and other local entities to place something in the time capsule. Items submitted must include a note with the item.

Wednesday, March 1

Faison town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 110 Northeast Center St. 910-267-2721. This meeting takes place on the first Wednesday of each month.

Applications for Golden LEAF Colleges and Universities Scholarship are due March 1. A total of 215 awards will be offered to first-time recipients from qualifying rural and economically distressed counties. Applications are available at CFNC.org

Thursday, March 2

Cardio Drumming at the Steele Memorial Library from 3-4 p.m. This is an adult class that brings together drumsticks, an exercise ball, and stand. Call 919-299-8105 ext. 2 to register. Classes are on March 2, 16, and 23.

Saturday, March 4

Mt. Zion Church’s 2023 Flea Market and bake sale will be held Saturday, March 4 and March 11, from 7 a.m. to noon. Ham biscuits and coffee will be for sale for breakfast. Delicious homemade cakes and other desserts will also be for sale. There will be a great selection of flea market items and lots of great clothing. The Flea Market will also be open Thursdays and Fridays, March 2, 3, 9, and 10 from 3- 6 p.m. The church is located at 367 Cedar Fork Road in Beulaville. For more information, call 910-324-1905.

Monday, March 6

The Board of County Commissioners meets on the first and third Mondays of each month beginning at 6 p.m. at 224 Seminary Street in Kenansville.

Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information, call 910-298-4647. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.

Calypso town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 103 West Trade St. For information, call 919-658-9221. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.

Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Road. For information, call 910-296-0369. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.

Tuesday, March 7

Mark your calendar for the annual 4-H Awards Program set for Tuesday, March 7 at 6 p.m. RSVP by March 2 by calling the office at 910-296-2143.

Teen Game Night at Steele Memorial Library on Tuesday, March 7, 5-6p.m. Come play our board games and consoles, or bring your own portable devices.

Thursday, March 9

The Wallace Town Council meetings are on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at Town Hall and are open to all residents.

The Page Turner’s Book Club at the Steele Memorial Library on March 9, 2-3 p.m. We will be discussing 1984 by George Orwell. This club is for adults. Call 919-299-8105 ext. 2 to register.

Monday, March 13

Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. For information, call 910-285-7564. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.

Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 314 East Charity Road. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.

Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. For information, call 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.

Tuesday, March 14

Magnolia town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll Street. For information, call 910-289-3205. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.

Rose Hill town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.

CrafTeens at the Steele Memorial Library on Tuesday, March 14, 5-6p.m. Come show off your crafting skills.

Saturday, March 18

Greenevers Parks and Recreation will host their annual fish plate sale on Saturday, March 18 at 11 a.m.

Tuesday, March 21

Teen D&D at the Steele Memorial Library on Tuesday, March 21, 5-7p.m. Come join the fun and play Dungeons & Dragons.

Saturday, March 25

The Blue, Brew & ‘Que Festival is set for Saturday, March 25 at the Duplin Events Center. Four bluegrass bands will be providing the musical entertainment. Participants will be able to sample award winning Barbeque, sample beer from local NC Breweries and Duplin’s famous Muscadine wine.

Eastern NC Sheep & Goat Field Day, a free workshop, presented by the NC Small Ruminant Improvement Program will be held on March 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 165 Agriculture Drive in Kenansville.

Tuesday, March 28

Teen STEAM at the Steele Memorial Library on Tuesday, March 28, 5-6 p.m. Come try different science experiments with us.

Thursday, March 30

UMO’s AgFest will be on Thursday, March 30. On-site registration opens at noon and the concert will wrap up the day by 6 p.m. AgFest will have a great group of interactive exhibits and booths. Registration is $10 per student and should be completed by Feb. 28.

Friday, March 31

Four County EMC offers all-expense-paid summer basketball camp scholarships for middle school students (rising sixth and seventh graders). Young men who will be in 6th or 7th grade during the 2023-2024 school year can apply for a scholarship to attend the Carolina Basketball School June 17-21 at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Young ladies who will be in 6th or 7th grade during the 2023-2024 school year can apply for a scholarship to attend the Wolfpack Women’s Basketball Camp June 18-22 at N.C. State University. Deadline to apply is March 31. For more information, visit: https://www.fourcty.org/community/youth-programs/sports-camp-scholarships/

Ongoing

The pantry at Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, 514 S. Norwood Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. Call 910-285-6000. The DCOM Mobile Pantry vehicle services Wallace, Magnolia, Faison, Albertson, Mount Olive, Warsaw and the Scott Store community area.

Qualifying seniors (65 or older) and disabled individuals who are not able to visit can call 910-285-6000 or 910-285-6500 for accommodations.

The Helping Hands Pantry at Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W Main Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:45 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. For information, call 910-285-6000.