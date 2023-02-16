Several appointed to local boards during County Commissioners meeting

KENANSVILLE — Several Duplin residents were appointed to local boards during the Duplin County Board of Commissioners bimonthly meeting last week.

Scotty Summerlin, Charles Rollins and Carrie Shields were appointed to the Duplin United Transportation Advisory Board. Shields, was appointed as an at-large member for a two-year term, which expires on Feb. 1, 2025.

Danny Radcliff and M. Joyner King, were appointed to the Town of Calypso Planning Board for a two-year term, which ends on June 30, 2024. Janet Jones, Malcolm Batts and Tilma Kelly were re-appointed to the Adult Care Home Community Advisory Committee for a three-year term ending on Jan. 31, 2026. Dr. Margie Hunter, Jeffrey Howard, and Commissioner Elwood Gamer were re-appointed to the Duplin County Board of Health for a three-year term that expires on Feb. 28, 2026.

Warsaw Mayor A.J. Connors addressed the board during the public comment portion of the meeting, asking the board to reconsider taxes for people who do not have animals, adding that people who don’t have animals should not be burdened with the potential additional taxes.

“The local citizens of Warsaw feel that they are already paying to the county, and pay the town a tax, and now they may be subject to being charged a third (tax) to help with animal control when they feel that is already being dealt with,” said Mayor Connors.

He asked if they could come out with something that benefits everyone and suggested charging individuals when they have to send someone to pick up an animal instead of charging the next door neighbor.

Also, during public comment a Magnolia resident had questions about funding to rebuild the Magnolia Auditorium, which is currently awaiting demolition. Another resident expressed concerns about the Boa Pythons discovered during a motor vehicle collision last month. She spoke about exotic animals and the dangers of an animal like that getting out, reproducing and creating a bigger problem. County Manager Davis Brinson addressed her concerns and offered to provide a copy of Duplin’s exotic animal ordinance.

Brinson then opened the floor for road concerns. The Lyman’s Fire Department brought attention to a dead man’s curve, which is about half a mile from Lyman Road on Jackson Store Road and has already experienced six wrecks from Jan. 1-15 and he would like to add more signage as well as have some replaced.

He also spoke about a complaint he received about the 4-way sign in Calypso. The complaint was about citizens who wanted to express their dissatisfaction about the decision to place the 4-way-stop sign. Commissioner Wayne Branch spoke about his recent communication with the regional director of NCDOT. Branch explained the process of how the need was determined by NCDOT, and why the 4-way stop was the best option for the amount of traffic in that area.

George Futrelle, Assistant County Manager/ Airport Director, was next to address the board with a presentation about the state of Aviation and the impact of the local airport in Duplin’s economy, which is more than $70 million.

Brandon McMahon, Emergency Medical Services director, asked the board to approve a proposed Medical Responder Program guidelines document, including a memorandum of understanding between Duplin County and Volunteer Medical First Responders.

“We currently have seven medical responder groups that operate within our county, six of those are in Duplin County, one of those is Pink Hill first responders — they have a district within our county,” said McMahon, explaining the purpose of the document and how each organization is required to have certain equipment on their vehicles, and a specific number of certified personnel on their rosters. He concluded with the recommendation from the NC Office of EMS. The commissioners approved McMahon request.

Next was a request made by Tracy Chestnutt, finance officer who asked to amend FY 21-22 audit contract between Duplin County, Duplin County Tourism Development Authority and RH CPAs, PLLC with a modified due date of Feb. 28. The request was approved.

Robin Grotke, Cowan Museum of History & Science director, appeared in front of the board to requested the approval of the FY23 NC Science Museums Grant Program Contract for a second disbursement of $75,000. Grotke also requested the deaccession of a 1940-1950s hammer mill from the museum’s collections. She explained that the Fairbanks-Morse artifact has been left outside since 2010 and has significantly deteriorated. She explained that the museum does not have the resources to care for it. Both of the requests were approved.

The next person to address the board was Tracey Simmons-Kornegay, Duplin County Health Director, who presented information about the Healthy People, Healthy Carolinas — Duplin Coalition for Health. She also asked the board to accept a Duke Endowment grant in the amount of $100,000. Simmons-Kornegay also requested permission to create a Public Health Educator III position for the Duplin Coalition for Health Program with a minimum salary of $51,515.84.

She explained that ECU Health Duplin Hospital partnered with the Duplin County Health Department to submit a grant application to The Duke Endowment in order to support the creation of a coalition that would establish a collaborative approach between the two to improve health in the community by leveraging resources and knowledge of the participant organizations. The request was approved.

Twig Rollins, County Planner, approached the board to request an agreement approval for engineering /inspection services between Duplin County and The Adams Company, Inc., who is handling the demolition of the Magnolia Auditorium. Rollins explained the funds for the demolition project will come from the Community Development Block Grant- Disaster Recovery funds awarded to Duplin County.

He explained there was a delay on the demolition due to a change of ownership, but now they are moving forward, and the execution of the contract will allow for the company to start with the asbestos testing and proceed with the next steps of the demolition based on the results of the asbestos.

Rollins shared that if they find a lot of asbestos they plan to use funds from the $131,000 grant awarded for the demolition to remediate the asbestos problem so they can proceed with the demolition. The board approved Rollins request.

Rollins also requested a public hearing to receive public comments about the proposed revisions to the Airport Rules & Regulations Ordinance; Mobile Home & Trailer Park Ordinance and the Subdivision Ordinance specifically to establish a board of adjustments. The public hearing was scheduled for March 6.

Lastly, Gary Rose, Duplin County tax administrator, presented the 2022 unpaid property taxes. The board ordered the names and amounts of the unpaid taxes be advertised in the newspaper.

The next bimonthly board meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 20.