Sunday, Feb. 5

Magnolia VFD, Rose Hill VFD, Warsaw VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to US 117 Highway in the area of House of Raeford for a possible structure fire. Rose Hill Engine 2 arrived at Nash Johnson Farms to visible smoke from the backyard of a residential property. All Magnolia and Warsaw units were canceled. Rose Hill Car 1 continued to the House of Raeford and found nothing. The resident was burning in a burn barrel, no danger to the property.

Faison VFR responded to US 117 & NC 50 Highway near Taylortown Road for a tree limb in the roadway.

Monday, Feb. 6

Wallace VFD, Teachey VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to H.C. Powers Road for a single-vehicle rollover MVC.

Albertson VFD responded to E. NC 55 Highway in Wayne County with mutual aid to Pricetown for a working commercial structure fire. Albertson units arrived and assisted with salvage and overhaul.

Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Warsaw Police Department responded to E. NC 24 Highway for a tractor-trailer versus passenger vehicle MVC. Warsaw units controlled traffic.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to the intersection of N. Teachey Road and Powell Street for a two-vehicle MVC with unknown injuries. Wallace units assisted with patient care and traffic control.

Rose Hill VFD responded to Yellow Cut Road at Vally Protein for a vehicle fire. Rose Hill Car 1 reported the fire was out upon arrival and canceled all units.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Pleasant Grove VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Bennett’s Bridge Road for a school bus versus passenger vehicle MVC. It was reported that the vehicle was wedged under the bus. Pleasant Grove units arrived and assisted EMS with patient care and triage, and controlled traffic.

Warsaw VFD responded to Hill Street for an MVC per Warsaw PD. During the response, all Warsaw units were canceled.

Faison VFD, Warsaw VFD, Calypso VFD, Piney Grove VFD and Duplin County EMS responded to George Road for an outbuilding on fire.

Warsaw VFD responded to a brush fire on NC 24 & NC 50 Highway. Warsaw units arrived and found a controlled burn from the day before. All Warsaw units cleared the call.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Magnolia VFD, Rose Hill VFD, Warsaw VFD and Duplin County EMS responded to a structure fire. Units arrived and found an abandoned residence fully engulfed in fire.

Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to Main Street for a two-vehicle MVC. Wallace units assisted with traffic control, and part of Main Street was closed while the investigation and cleanup were completed.

Beulaville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of S. NC 41 & 111 Highway at Jackson Store Road for a two-vehicle MVC.

Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to the intersection of Main Street and Rockfish Street for a two-vehicle MVC. Wallace units arrived and assisted with traffic control.

Friday, Feb. 10

Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS, Wallace Police Department, Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, and Pender EMS & Fire Search & Rescue responded to Vines Landing at River Vines Parkway behind Bojangles for a missing person. About an hour into the search, the person was found safe and was transported to the hospital for evaluation by EMS.

Albertson VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle in the ditch MVC. Albertson Car 5 found the vehicle in the ditch with minor damage, the patient was not responsive and the doors of the vehicle were locked. Albertson units gained entry into the vehicle, removing the patient. EMS provided patient care.

Oak Wolfe VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to Summerlin Crossroad Road for a woods fire per Oak Wolfe Car 3. He advised the persons burning the woods did not own the section of the land being burned. Oak Wolfe units extinguished the fire.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Rose Hill VFD responded to Interstate 40 eastbound at the 380 on-ramp for a vehicle fire. Rose Hill units arrived and found a dump truck on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished and the investigation started.

Calypso VFD and Faison VFR responded with mutual aid to MarMac VFD in Wayne County for a large outside fire. Numerous piles of railroad ties were on fire at a facility on Old Mount Olive Highway. There were 20 fire departments on the scene as well as Wayne County EMS, Wayne County Emergency Management, Wayne County Fire Marshal Office, Wayne County Sheriff Office, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, North Carolina Department of Transportation, North Carolina Forestry Service, and the Red Cross.

Rose Hill VFD responded to the intersection of S. Pine Street at Lake Tut Road for a Hazardous materials spill (by-products). Rose Hill units cleaned the roadway.