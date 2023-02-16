Faison addresses needed repairs during February meeting

FAISON — Failing air conditioner units in Faison’s gym caused January’s town hall to move to a continuation for price quotes on repair. On Jan. 25, Parks and Recreation Director Matthew Scott presented three quotes to replace one compressor and purchase a new unit to bring the multi-unit gym up to functioning capacity. The board approved Anderson’s Heating and Air to do the work, and they approved a budget amendment to move approximately $16,000 from Wellness and Adult Basketball to the Recreation Center Repair and Maintenance.

Repair issues continued to be a concern in February’s meeting as leaks in the town hall’s roof continue to cause concern. Mayor Carolyn Kenyon and Jimmy Tyndall presented estimates for repair and explained the concerns to the Board. Tyndall stated that he had been “having a hard time getting someone that could work on our roof,” but Service Roofing and Sheet Metal Company of Wilmington was “interested and spent a lot of time looking at the roof.” The Board voted to contract Service Roofing and Sheet Metal Company of Wilmington up to $10,000 to repair the roof.

Representatives Brian Bullard, Ben Bullard, and Mike Stempek of The Boy Scouts of America presented three things they would like to do with the town. They requested permission to store yard sale items on town property until they hold their sale in May. They requested to install flag retirement boxes at town hall and the gym for people to bring in their worn flags for the scouts to properly dispose of them in a flag ceremony. Lastly, they requested to use the soccer complex for their campout in March. The board approved all three requests.

Mayor Kenyon then asked Stempek to share about a Downtown Historic Revitalization grant he has been working on. The grant can be for $200,000 up to $740,000, but Stempek chose to only ask for $200,000. “The chances that we get it are very low, so I am only asking for $200,000 in hopes that we will be selected if we ask for less,” Stempek explained. The Board voted to give Stempek the town’s access to the website grants.gov to finish and submit the grant application.

Tyndall gave an update on the water plant filtration system. He said that he met with engineers to go over some drawings, and they have given a sample of the new filtration system that will be installed. “We have four filters at the water plant, but we only have one that we can backwash at this time,” Tyndall said. Tyndall clarified that this update does not cover putting a cover over the sedimentation basin on the outside. Cost estimates to do so have been requested and may be discussed at a later time; the state approved the plant as is without the cover.

Town Clerk Sharon Lee presented a list of delinquent taxes to advertise in the newspaper, and the board approved it.

The meeting went into closed session to discuss personnel. When they reopened, a motion was made to hire Kevin Payton Holloman and Henry Carr full time for Public Works. The board approved the motion, and the meeting adjourned.