Duplin libraries provide access to more than 600 devices with free Wi-Fi

KENANSVILLE- Starting on Tuesday Feb. 21, Duplin County Public libraries will be offering patrons access to 625 devices enabled with free Wi-Fi as they kick off a sweet campaign thanks to a grant award of $316,468.93 from the Emergency Connectivity Fund.

“I keep an eye on grant opportunities and when the ECF Funding came around again, I applied and was encouraged by my T-Mobile representative to put together a big proposal and see what could happen,” said Laura C. Jones, Duplin County Public Library director. “Well, late in November, my big ‘ask’ was answered like I never imagined it would be! Here we are with devices to share with our residents at no charge. It is a great opportunity.”

Duplin County Public Libraries has been facilitating public access to computers and free Wi-Fi to local residents even before towns were affected by closures due to the pandemic. According to Jones, a 2021 survey revealed that many Duplin County households had no access to a high-speed internet provider, and the monthly cost made it difficult for most families to afford it.

“When our students went to online learning with laptops provided by the school system and many began working from home due to pandemic restrictions. The problem became a greater frustration. At our library, we began to find people in our parking lots using the Wi-Fi since they could not come into our buildings,” said Jones.

“We serve library patrons and guests in many more ways than just great free reading materials.”

The new devices provided through T-Mobile and Kajeet will have free Wi-Fi until Dec. 31. According to Jones, many of the devices will be designated for library patron check-out and it will include hotspots, Maestro laptops with Microsoft applications and Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite tablets.

“A portion of these tablets will be outfitted with pre-loaded apps for toddler/preschool aged children, and a portion will be outfitted with pre-loaded applications of interest for senior citizens,” shared Jones.

The campaign kicks-off Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the main library in Kenansville. “After the initial kick-off, devices will be available in each of the (Duplin County) public libraries so that patrons can check them out in their local branch,” said Jones, adding that some of the devices will be given away through incentive programs later in the spring.

“Our staff is excited about the opportunities these devices will provide,” said Jones.

Patrons with an active library card may check-out a device at the main branch for a period of two weeks with up to one renewal. Those interested in participating in the program who do not have an active library card, may bring a valid ID for proof or residence to the library to get one. For more information, call the library at 910-296-2117.