Local company listed on FSIS for HMSA violations

WARSAW — The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), recently published the list of establishments that have been found in violation of the Humane Methods of Slaughter Act (HMSA). Among those in the list is The Pork Company in Warsaw.

The FSIS is the agency responsible for ensuring that animals destined for human consumption are handled and slaughtered humanely.

The HMSA requires the humane treatment and handling of animals destined for human consumption while also providing a quick and effective death at the slaughter plant.

The report Livestock Humane Handling Inspection Task published by the USDA described egregious incidents handling the animals as the reasons for the reinstatement of suspension of the assignment of inspection personnel for slaughter operations at The Pork Company.

Last year, The Pork Company was issued a NOROS for failure to meet 9 CFR 313 of the regulations and later it was issued a NOROSHIA after submitting corrective actions and preventive measures.

Among the actions described are ensuring the electrical stunning system is set on 2.5 amps for all pigs, that all hand-held captive bolt stunning devices are charged with 5-grain charges and that all employees are properly trained.

When the Duplin Times reached for comment, Janet Diehl a spokesperson for The Pork Company stated “The Pork Company is committed to the safety, health, and comfort of our animals and strictly follows approved laws, regulations, and best practices for humane animal handling. We strive to adhere to all humane handling standards and regulations for livestock with the United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service.”

The list which is published by the USDA contains the official notifications of enforcement actions and is available to the public for a period of one year at https://www.fsis.usda.gov/inspection/regulatory-enforcement/humane-handling-enforcement\.