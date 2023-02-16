Faison native named Deputy State Superintendent of North Carolina Public Schools

FAISON — Dr. Jerry Oates was recently named Deputy State Superintendent of North Carolina Public Schools.

The Faison native will begin his new role at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction on Feb. 20, where he brings more than two decades of experience in education.

Oates began his teaching career at James Kenan High School, where he taught social studies. For the last seven years, he served as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent and was recently named regional superintendent of the year in southeastern North Carolina by the Southeast Education Alliance for the 2022-23 school year. He was also presented with the MLK 2023 Servantship Award during the Martin Luther King 39th annual banquet at the River Landing on Jan. 28.

Oates earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and attended Fayetteville State University, where he earned his Doctorate in educational leadership.