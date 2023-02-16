Open in App
San Angelo, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday February 15th

By Kris Boone,

11 days ago

A very warm day today with afternoon highs surpassing what was expected and reaching the mid 80s across the Concho Valley. Slightly breezy this afternoon as well with winds out of the southwest at 15-20 mph. Very sunny clear conditions throughout our afternoon. As we go into tonight we see a big drop in our temperatures dropping all the way to the low 30s for our overnight lows. Skies remain clear and winds out of the northwest at 20-25 mph becoming northwest at 10-15 mph as we pass midnight and gusts up to 35 mph throughout the night.

A very definite drop for our temperatures tomorrow with our afternoon highs dropping to the mid to upper 40s. A pretty chilly afternoon with winds out of the north around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Few clouds move through and we see partly cloudy skies. Passing sunset our lows drop to the low to mid 20s, well below freezing. Winds out of the north at 5-15 mph, and skies remain mostly clear.

A look to our Friday, as we end our workweek, a slight increase with afternoon highs reaching the low 50s. Winds out of the north around 5 mph becoming east throughout the afternoon. Continued sunny conditions as we go through our Friday afternoon as well. As we go into our evening our temps drop into the low 30s once again for below freezing temps. Winds out of the east around 5 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Skies gain coverage and we see mostly cloudy conditions overnight.

To start our weekend we see afternoon highs in the upper 50s, and winds pick up out of the south at 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph throughout the afternoon with winds gusting up to 30 mph. We see mostly cloudy skies as humidity increases for the area. As we go into the nighttime temps drop into the low 40s. Winds out of the south southwest at 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Also seeing partly cloudy skies throughout the night.

