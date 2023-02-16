Open in App
Albany, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Danes snap skid with 81-74 win over UMBC to stay in America East tournament hunt

By Taylor O'Connor​Tommy Valentine,

11 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team used a total team effort to secure an 81-74 home victory over UMBC Wednesday night. Five Great Danes finished in double figures, led by seven-time America East Rookie of the Week Jonathan Beagle with 16 points and 15 rebounds. The victory snapped a nine-game losing streak.

Head Coach Dwayne Killings : “I was really proud of our guys today. We have 120 minutes left of our regular season, and we have a lot to do with it in order to extend our season the way we want. We took our first step in doing that tonight.”

Key Stat Lines

  • Jonathan Beagle posted a commanding double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds. The rookie added a team-high four assists and team-high two steals.
  • Gerald Drumgoole Jr. also finished with 16 points, adding two rebounds and two assists while going 5-11 from the field.
  • Trey Hutcheson was lights-out from three, hitting four long balls and finishing with 14 points – a season-high.
  • Sarju Patel scored all of his 13 points in the second half, aiding the Great Danes down the stretch. He finished with a team-high two steals.
  • Da’Kquan Davis posted 12 points and tied the team-high with four assists.
  • UAlbany shot 46.0% (29-63) from the field and went 10-30 from three. UMBC shot 35.6% (21-59) from the field and went 6-25 from beyond the arc.
  • UAlbany won the rebounding war, 41-32.
  • UAlbany finished with 12 turnovers, UMBC had eight.


How it Happened:

  • UMBC jumped out to the early lead with a 7-0 run to start the game, forcing a UAlbany TO just a minute and a half in. UAlbany answered after the stop in play with a three-pointer from Trey Hutcheson .
  • Following a nice feed from Gerald Drumgoole Jr. , Marcus Jackson sank a close jumper to make the score 7-5 heading into the first media TO.
  • The Great Danes would take the advantage following another three from Hutcheson, but UMBC fought back to take a 14-12 lead heading into the second media TO. Hutcheson and UMBC’s Matteo Picarelli led all scorers with eight points each.
  • The Great Danes would then use a 10-5 scoring run to take a 22-19 lead. The run featured four points from Aaron Reddish and six from Jonathan Beagle . Beagle threw down a two-handed slam before the U8 media TO, with both teams going back to their benches.
  • The UAlbany lead was pushed to seven points, 32-25, by the final break before the half. Hutcheson his hit third three-pointer of the night while Beagle became the second UAlbany player to hit double-figure scoring numbers.
  • UMBC ended the half on a 10-5 run, closing the gap to just two points heading into the locker room, 37-35.
  • UAlbany shot 44.8% (13-29) from the field and went 5-15 from three-point range. UMBC shot 40.6% (13-32) from the field and went 3-13 from three.
  • The first half featured five lead changes and four ties, with each team leading by as much as seven points.
  • The second half got off to a hot start for UAlbany, with the Great Danes going 4-5 from the field including a dunk from Beagle and a three from Drumgoole Jr. UMBC was forced to call TO three minutes in following another deep ball from Drumgoole Jr., increasing the Great Dane lead to seven points, 49-42.
  • Sarju Patel scored the next four for UAlbany, pushing the score to 53-45 in favor of the Great Danes by the next media TO with 15:13 remaining.
  • UAlbany took the first double-digit lead of the game, 58-48, following a Patel layup with just under 13 minutes remaining.
  • By the U12 media TO the scoreboard read 61-52 in favor of the Great Danes. Sarju Patel continued to have a hot hand, reaching 11 points in the second half after being held scoreless in the first.
  • With 6:30 remaining, the Great Danes found themselves up 12 points, 70-58, following a pair of free throws from Beagle.
  • Da’Kquan Davis pushed the lead back to 12 points for UAlbany, 74-62, with 3:26 on the cock following an and-one after driving the lane, getting the bench and crowd on its feet.
  • UMBC scored seven-straight in just over a minute to bring the score to 75-69 with 2:01 remaining. Craig Beaudion hit a pair of free throws and Picarelli hit a layup and a three-pointer.
  • UAlbany was able to hold on over the last two minutes at the free throw line, taking the 81-74 victory.
  • UAlbany shot 47.1% (16-34) from the field in the second half, going 5-15 from three. UMBC shot 29.6% (8-27) from the field and went 3-12 from three.


Next: The Great Danes travel north to pay a visit to the University of Maine. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

