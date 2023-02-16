Busiest state wrestling day one ever

An extra day, and another round of wrestling, took the boys state tournament up a notch. Wednesday’s day one saw wrestling from morning until night with 1,007 boys and one girl taking the mat.
Here are five minutes worth of highlights and interviews from Central Iowa wrestlers.
