Busiest state wrestling day one ever

By Keith Murphy,

11 days ago

An extra day, and another round of wrestling, took the boys state tournament up a notch. Wednesday’s day one saw wrestling from morning until night with 1,007 boys and one girl taking the mat.

Here are five minutes worth of highlights and interviews from Central Iowa wrestlers.

WHO 13’s Mark Freund behind the camera lens.

