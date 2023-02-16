Open in App
Starkville, MS
Wildcats Today

WATCH: Chris Livingston, Jacob Toppin Speak After Kentucky's 71-68 Win Over Mississippi State

By Wildcats Today Staff,

11 days ago

Kentucky forwards Chris Livingston and Jacob Toppin spoke to reporters following the Wildcats' 71-68 road win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Wednesday night in Starkville.

Livingston came in clutch for the Cats down the stretch, scoring 13 points in the second half after failing to score in the first 20 minutes. He made all six of his free throw attempts, as coach John Calipari called him an "all-star."

Toppin provided  16 points, three rebounds and two assists. His media scrum can be seen below, while Livingston's can be seen above:

WATCH: Jacob Toppin Speaks After Kentucky's 71-68 Win Over Mississippi State (; 4:08)

More on the win over Mississippi State HERE.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

