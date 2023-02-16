WATCH: Chris Livingston, Jacob Toppin Speak After Kentucky's 71-68 Win Over Mississippi State

Kentucky forwards Chris Livingston and Jacob Toppin spoke to reporters following the Wildcats' 71-68 road win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Wednesday night in Starkville.

Livingston came in clutch for the Cats down the stretch, scoring 13 points in the second half after failing to score in the first 20 minutes. He made all six of his free throw attempts, as coach John Calipari called him an "all-star."

Toppin provided 16 points, three rebounds and two assists. His media scrum can be seen below, while Livingston's can be seen above:

WATCH: Jacob Toppin Speaks After Kentucky's 71-68 Win Over Mississippi State (; 4:08)

