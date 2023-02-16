Open in App
New Orleans, LA
WGNO

Valentine’s Day thieves steal Algiers man’s car

By Ka'Cell El-Mansura,

11 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — No love lost on Valentine’s Day for two people accused of threatening another man– and stealing his car.

The NOPD is asking for the public’s help to find the suspects, 37-year-old Ray Verdin and 27-year-old Destiny Ledet, in connection with an assault and car theft in Algiers.

Detectives say the unidentified victim was working on his car in the 1500 block of Shirley Drive at about 2:00 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 14), when Verdin allegedly pointed a shotgun at him.

Now, Verdin is wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm and theft of a motor vehicle.

Ledet is wanted for theft of a motor vehicle.

Two women, missing since October and January, sought by NOPD

Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of the wanted subjects is asked to contact the Fourth District at 504-658-6040 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

