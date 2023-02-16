Santa Clara man reported missing found

Update (Feb. 16) : Ralph Adams has been reported found, according to the city of Santa Clara.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. ( KRON ) — The City of Santa Clara reported a 76-year-old man as missing.

Ralph Adams was last seen on the 1600 block of Scott Boulevard Wednesday at about 2:00 p.m. He suffers from Alzheimer’s and Dementia, the city said.

Adams was last seen wearing a blue jacket. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 9-1-1.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.