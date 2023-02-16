Santa Clara man reported missing found

Update (Feb. 16) : Ralph Adams has been reported found, according to the city of Santa Clara.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. ( KRON ) — The City of Santa Clara reported a 76-year-old man as missing.
Ralph Adams was last seen on the 1600 block of Scott Boulevard Wednesday at about 2:00 p.m. He suffers from Alzheimer’s and Dementia, the city said.
Adams was last seen wearing a blue jacket. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 9-1-1. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
