Open in App
Santa Clara, CA
See more from this location?
KRON4 News

Santa Clara man reported missing found

By Phil Mayer,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RcfQE_0kp6t6Pz00

Update (Feb. 16) : Ralph Adams has been reported found, according to the city of Santa Clara.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. ( KRON ) — The City of Santa Clara reported a 76-year-old man as missing.

Ralph Adams was last seen on the 1600 block of Scott Boulevard Wednesday at about 2:00 p.m. He suffers from Alzheimer’s and Dementia, the city said.

Adams was last seen wearing a blue jacket. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman reported missing in San Mateo
San Mateo, CA1 day ago
Community buyout held for attacked San Jose food vendors on Sunday
San Jose, CA11 hours ago
Three more shootings reported in Oakland Saturday night
Oakland, CA13 hours ago
Two collisions reported on Hwy 280 in Daly City
Daly City, CA17 hours ago
Wild 94.9's JV reported missing: SFPD
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Violent weekend in Oakland after multiple shootings, sideshows
Oakland, CA2 hours ago
San Leandro man with Alzheimer's reported missing
San Leandro, CA3 days ago
Multiple sideshows overnight in Oakland, big rig involved
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Fatal car crash on I-80 in San Pablo
San Pablo, CA1 day ago
One killed in Oakland shooting
Oakland, CA2 days ago
17-year-old arrested for January shooting death of man
Oakland, CA1 day ago
San Francisco ranks No. 1 US city for runners: study
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Oakland PD announce second missing person Wednesday
Oakland, CA4 days ago
3 dead in 3 hours in separate shooting incidents in Oakland
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Oakland missing person described as at-risk sought by police
Oakland, CA4 days ago
Which California landmarks are at risk from a massive earthquake?
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Dog missing after car stolen in Mountain View
Mountain View, CA4 days ago
Looking back on the Half Moon Bay shooting one month later
Half Moon Bay, CA3 days ago
Tesla crashes into Chinese restaurant in San Mateo, damages front of business
San Mateo, CA3 days ago
San Ramon apartment shooting suspect charged, victim was ex-girlfriend
San Ramon, CA3 days ago
Half Moon Bay mayor reflects one month after deadly mass shooting
Half Moon Bay, CA3 days ago
Jewish temple offers space for Oakland church destroyed by fire
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Suspect at large after deadly shooting in Oakland
Oakland, CA3 days ago
New images released to catch 100-year-old Oakland man's killer
Oakland, CA3 days ago
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run of 100-year-old Oakland man
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Police find nothing suspicious at California HS after threat
San Ramon, CA4 days ago
9 stolen cars recovered at Vallejo ‘chop shop'
Vallejo, CA3 days ago
One killed in San Jose shooting
San Jose, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy