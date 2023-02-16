Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira expecting first child weeks after marriage

Less than a month after tying the knot, Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have more big news -- a baby is on the way.

The couple shared the news of Ferreira pregnancy with their first child together in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, writing, “ Best Valentine’s Gift Ever !!!” The photo shows Ferreira’s baby bump, with her hand on Anthony’s hand, which is on her stomach, People reported.

“Gracias Dios por esta bendición tan grande en nuestras vidas,” the couple wrote in Spanish, which translates to: “Thank you God for this great blessing in our lives.”

Anthony, 54, wed Ferreira, the first runner-up in the 2021 Miss Universe contest, in Miami on Jan. 28, E! Online reported.

The couple was engaged in May 2022 after they were spotted together in November 2021 at the Latin Grammy Awards, according to the entertainment news outlet.

It is the first child for Ferreira, the former Miss Paraguay, Us magazine reported. Anthony, whose real name is Marco Antonio Muñiz, already shares six children with three women. He shares daughter Ariana Muñiz Muniz, 29, and son Chase Muñiz, 27, with Debbie Rosado, the magazine reported. He is also the father of Cristian Muñiz, 22, and Ryan Muñiz, with his first wife, Dayanara Torres, and twins Maximilian and Emme, 14, with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, according to Us .