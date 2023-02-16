Open in App
Fairmont, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont State takes down Wheeling in comeback fashion

By Daniel Woods,

11 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – Fairmont State overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half to take down Wheeling and claim sole possession of second place in the Mountain East Conference on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Sanders led the Fighting Falcons with a game-high 27 points while George Mangas and Fonz Hale each added 21.

Zyon Dobbs and Briggs Parris each reached double figures with 14 and 13 respectively.

Marcus Johnson and John Korte each scored 22 points for Wheeling while William “Goose” Gabbart pitched in 21 and Ryan Reasbeck chipped in 13.

