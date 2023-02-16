Tiger Woods thrives in early-morning tee times

Tiger Woods will be making his much anticipated season debut during the Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club on Thursday morning.

While we couldn’t be more excited to see Woods make his return after recovering from a leg injury , you might want to make sure you’re out of bed (very) early to witness it.

You see, he prefers the early-morning pro-ams and practices, some of which take place at 6:30 AM, but that’s what he’s used to.

The 15-time major champion usually wakes up between 3 and 5 AM. His stretching would be followed by some coffee, food a little television and the gym. Those 3:45 AM alarm settings were to get his entire full warmups in — perhaps before the world woke up.

But don’t take my word for it. He’s been doing this forever.

Woods once explained his morning routine to Justin Thomas, who will play alongside Woods and Rory McIlroy in the first two rounds of The Genesis Invitational.

“JT was asking me this on a flight,” Woods told Golf.com’s Dylan Dethier in May of 2021. “‘What did you used to do when you were about my age?’”

“Well, I used to get up in the morning, run four miles,” Woods told Thomas who was 24-years-old at the time. “Then I’d go to the gym, do my lift. Then I’d hit balls for two or three hours. I’d go play. Come back, work on my short game. I’d go run another four more miles.”

At.24.Years.Old.

Now you know what he’s up to before those early-morning rounds.

On Wednesday, in the very early morning hours in Pacific Palisades, Calif., Woods appeared to be his usual self from the observations of Golf.com’s Ryan Barath.

While doing his best to keep his hands warm in the 30-degree weather, Woods’ remained solid in his long game, but it was how he performed around the greens that showed he’d been away for a while.

Woods’ leg injury was from an almost life-ending car crash two years ago. While he’s played since then, he’s admitted he’s still worried it could be a prolonged situation, especially in his ankle.

All eyes will be on one of the greatest athletes in and outside of the sport on Thursday for the Genesis Invitational. Woods will tee off at 3:04 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, with the second round tee time taking place on Friday at 10:24 AM Eastern Time.

Right in Woods’ wheelhouse.

