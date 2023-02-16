Colton Corner: Food pantry paves way for next chapter

Colton Helping Hands Food Bank serves more than 320 food insecure patrons each week. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Helping Hands was an in-store shopping type pantry, but became a curbside pickup during the pandemic.

At the end of September 2022, food pantries statewide were given the okay to open their doors to their clientele. That is when Helping Hands had a unfortunate mishap. The cement entrance ramp to the building’s front door crumpled under the weight of a pallet of canned foods and would have to be replaced.

Without any access, the local food bank could not open to the public and curbside pickup had to continue until a new ADA wheelchair compliant ramp could be built. After receiving bids and having input from the insurance company, local contractor Dan Dunn of DLD Construction accepted the project.

“Our original cost plan was for $30,000,” pantry coordinator Donna Fix said. “We added a covered cement dock near the front door so Oregon Food Bank wouldn’t have to come into our building with their electric pallet jack and heavily loaded pallets. That was an additional $15,000. Then we had some changes made to the plans because of the county, and it being a handicap access, which was another $8,000. The insurance company paid us the $30,000. We received a $5,000 grant from Oregon Food Bank and held some fundraisers. Dan donated a lot of his time and materials, and he did a wonderful job.”

Dunn said along with the dock and a new sidewalk area, the ramp was required to have a 5-foot-by-5-foot flat turn area that is a safety feature for wheelchair users. It can be used as a place to rest before continuing up the ramp and keeps wheelchairs from going very far or gaining speed if control is lost.

Dunn is excited about the work being done on the metal handrails by Mike DeCristoforo.

“They are not just a safety feature,” he said, “they look really nice.”

Dunn also said Jim Haggler helped with the concrete and both Haggler and DeCristoforo pitched in at a discounted rate.

Colton Helping Hands Food Pantry, 30138 Wall St., is open every Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. As soon as the state inspection is done, the front doors will be open for people to go inside and choose their own food.

The pantry has 11 volunteers who keep the shelves stocked, items inventoried, help shoppers and keep the building clean. Since the pandemic safety protocols were put into effect, they have had to load the boxes for recipients and carry them out to cars. They are looking forward to having people back inside, talking to them, learning a little about what they like, what they could use and just getting to know them.

Wendy Worden, volunteer at the food bank, said although food staples like milk, eggs, meats, canned fruits and vegetables are available, they have had trouble getting some of the food items they like to add to the boxes. She said any donations of these items would be appreciated. Items sought are: cereal, rice, peanut butter, canned meats, pasta, pasta sauce, soups, jello/pudding, cake/cookie mixes, and biscuit/pancake mixes.

Food or monetary donations can be dropped off at the food bank Mondays from 8 a.m. until noon or mailed to Helping Hands, P.O. Box 16, Colton, OR 97017. The pantry also accepts donations of recyclable cans and bottles.

For more information on the food pantry, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/oregon/colton/colton-helping-hands-food-bank/2620350/