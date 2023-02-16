Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
6abc Action News

Officers swarm Twin Bridges after chase involving stolen car; 1 arrested

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pvgna_0kp6mLgO00

Dozens of police cruisers swarmed the Twin Bridges over Fairmount Park in Philadelphia Wednesday night after the pursuit of a stolen car.

The chase started around 8 p.m. when officers spotted the vehicle going southbound on the Roosevelt Boulevard Extension.

The driver then suddenly stopped the car on the bridge. That's when three people jumped out and then ran down an embankment near MLK Drive.

Officers caught up with one suspect and arrested him.

Two others remain on the loose.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sy30M_0kp6mLgO00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Man stabbed after altercation at SEPTA station in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA4 hours ago
Philadelphia mosque vandalized with spray paint; suspect wanted
Philadelphia, PA4 hours ago
Homeless woman, 20, injured in drive-by shooting in Kensington
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Officials: Woman killed after fire inside apartment unit in Wynnefield
Philadelphia, PA20 hours ago
Police release new video of suspects, shooting inside Philadelphia Save A Lot
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Car theft suspect shot by officers in Chester County after threatening to shoot, D.A.'s office says
Downingtown, PA4 days ago
Child injured after getting stuck, hanging by neck from rope ladder at King of Prussia park
King Of Prussia, PA1 day ago
Crime Fighters: Who killed Jasmond Welcome?
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Toddler, teen, 2 adults injured in multi-car crash in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
SEPTA bus driver who stopped carjacking honored at City Hall
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
More than $30,000 raised for Philadelphia firefighter injured while battling blaze
Philadelphia, PA4 hours ago
Man visiting girlfriend shot during Logan carjacking, suspect remains on the loose
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
New images released in search for gunman who shot 2 teens in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Philadelphia man dies after balcony collapse in Sea Isle City, New Jersey
Sea Isle City, NJ1 day ago
Police investigate shooting inside Philadelphia Save A Lot
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
21-year-old Norristown man killed, multiple injured in Northeast Philadelphia crash
Norristown, PA6 days ago
Police reveal how an arrest was made in the killing of a Temple University police officer
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Man tied to killing of Lyft driver from Philly charged with murder in separate Florida case
Wauchula, FL4 days ago
2 teens shot near memorial site for fallen Temple officer in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
TV reporter from Philadelphia, 9-year-old killed in Florida shooting: Station
Orlando, FL3 days ago
What we know about Miles Pfeffer, teen charged with killing Temple University police officer
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
House fire leaves 1 dead in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek section
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
8 Philadelphia residents charged in Pa. gun trafficking investigation
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Protest held after off-duty FBI special agent shoots dog in Center City Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy