Iowa Women beat Wisconsin 91-61

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- No. 7 Iowa dropped Wisconsin, 91-61 on Wednesday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
- NPOY candidate, Caitlin Clark became the first Big Ten women’s basketball player to be Top-10 in career scoring and assists in conference history.
- Clark was efficient tonight with 24 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 3FG), eight assists, and five rebounds.
- Iowa has won 27 straight against Wisconsin.
- Monika Czinano was 8-of-11 from the floor adding 19 points and six rebounds.
- The Hawkeyes had three student-athletes register double figures.
- Lisa Bluder has led the Hawkeyes to seven straight 20-win seasons.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.
Comments / 0