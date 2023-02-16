Open in App
Iowa City, IA
See more from this location?
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa Women beat Wisconsin 91-61

By Jay Kidwell,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VA6h6_0kp6kaVv00

  • No. 7 Iowa dropped Wisconsin, 91-61 on Wednesday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
  • NPOY candidate, Caitlin Clark became the first Big Ten women’s basketball player to be Top-10 in career scoring and assists in conference history.
  • Clark was efficient tonight with 24 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 3FG), eight assists, and five rebounds.
  • Iowa has won 27 straight against Wisconsin.
  • Monika Czinano was 8-of-11 from the floor adding 19 points and six rebounds.
  • The Hawkeyes had three student-athletes register double figures.
  • Lisa Bluder has led the Hawkeyes to seven straight 20-win seasons.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
A look back: Iowa’s OT win over Michigan State
East Lansing, MI4 hours ago
Blake’s Take: Brian’s contract reconstruction is a reflection of Iowa’s power structure
Iowa City, IA7 days ago
Get ready for spring with Muscatine Master Gardeners at Art of Gardening
Muscatine, IA16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Better friends than basketball players’: Czinano, Warnock prepare for Hawkeye goodbyes
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
Riverdale celebrates 2A Regional Title
Riverdale, IA4 hours ago
Sports Sunday: Rockridge Boys Basketball
Taylor Ridge, IL4 hours ago
Hawkeyes’ Kris Murray ‘leads with his actions,’ lets his stellar play do the talking
Iowa City, IA4 days ago
Hawkeyes’ Kate Martin & Gabbie Marshall announce intent to return for 5th seasons
Iowa City, IA6 days ago
Rockridge makes it back-to-back 2A regional titles
Taylor Ridge, IL2 days ago
North Scott boys roll past Burlington at home
Burlington, IA2 days ago
PV boys move on with first win this season over Bettendorf
Bettendorf, IA2 days ago
For the first time since 2016, North girls going to state
Davenport, IA5 days ago
Rockridge Rockets get past the Titans 45-37
Taylor Ridge, IL4 days ago
Muscatine comes from behind to beat Central
Muscatine, IA6 days ago
Pleasant Valley girls going back to the state tournament
Pleasant Valley, IA5 days ago
West boys advances past North
Davenport, IA6 days ago
PV Boys advance on to region semifinal with win over Hempstead
Pleasant Valley, IA6 days ago
Learn about Rock Island’s connection to computer history at Augustana
Rock Island, IL4 days ago
Josh Blue show rescheduled
Davenport, IA5 days ago
Pony Bradshaw rocking Raccoon Motel in Davenport
Davenport, IA5 days ago
St. Ambrose welcomes Gilda’s Club University
Davenport, IA4 days ago
‘Sister Christian’, Night Ranger is coming in June
Davenport, IA5 days ago
Quad City Fire takes to ice to benefit Moline Police Officer Branden Bowden
Moline, IL3 days ago
Learn about cancer and nutrition at Gilda’s Club
Moline, IL3 days ago
Silvis, mayor file suit against attorneys; attorney responds
Silvis, IL4 days ago
1 arrested after string of storage unit burglaries in Milan
Milan, IL6 days ago
Silvis schedules more meetings to address legal woes
Silvis, IL11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy