kslnewsradio.com

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at El Paso shopping mall By SHARIF PAGET AND ANDY ROSE, CNN, 11 days ago

By SHARIF PAGET AND ANDY ROSE, CNN, 11 days ago

(CNN) — One person is dead and three others injured after a shooting Wednesday evening at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, according ...