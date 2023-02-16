Chase Ealey aims for record at USATF Indoor Championship

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos native Chase Ealey is coming off a season where she became the first American woman to win a world title in shot put. For 2023, she has lofty goals yet again.

The USA Track and Field Indoor Championships are set to take place at the Albuquerque Convention Center this weekend, and Ealey wants to put on a show on her home soil.

“My whole goal this indoor season was going to be to smash the indoor record instead of just tying it,” she said. “I’m kind of getting back on my feet now, so now I think that’s back on the table. A goal I have right now is to get the American record.”

The women’s shot put final is scheduled for Saturday at 1:35 p.m.

