Open in App
Albuquerque, NM
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

Chase Ealey aims for record at USATF Indoor Championship

By Bradley Benson,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3384ti_0kp6evIs00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos native Chase Ealey is coming off a season where she became the first American woman to win a world title in shot put. For 2023, she has lofty goals yet again.

The USA Track and Field Indoor Championships are set to take place at the Albuquerque Convention Center this weekend, and Ealey wants to put on a show on her home soil.

UNM hosts ribbon cutting for new sculpture at Central and Girard

“My whole goal this indoor season was going to be to smash the indoor record instead of just tying it,” she said. “I’m kind of getting back on my feet now, so now I think that’s back on the table. A goal I have right now is to get the American record.”

The women’s shot put final is scheduled for Saturday at 1:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State newsLocal New Mexico State
UNM Track places in the top 3 at the MW Indoor Championships
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Albuquerque student will compete in national robotics competition
Albuquerque, NM7 hours ago
2023 state basketball tournament brackets
Albuquerque, NM8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lobo women send seniors out in style
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Lobo baseball scores 30 in home opener, Spenrath hits 3 home runs
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Lobos lose at the buzzer yet again
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Sports Desk: Lobo women prevail, men fail
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Early round wins for Sanchez, Torres during ‘Tapia Fight Night’
Rio Rancho, NM2 days ago
Boxers weigh in for Tapia Fight Night
Rio Rancho, NM3 days ago
From starting quarterback to long snapper: The journey of Isaiah Chavez
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Los Ranchos celebrates second annual matanza
Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, NM10 hours ago
What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 24 – Mar. 2
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Wild weather sweeps across New Mexico
Albuquerque, NM7 hours ago
Winds up to 75mph cause damage across Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM4 hours ago
Wind knocks out power across Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM11 hours ago
APS’s Metro Youth Art Exhibit opens
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
ABQ BioPark closes early due to wind
Albuquerque, NM12 hours ago
New Mexico State University graduate & photojournalist shot in Florida incident
Las Cruces, NM3 days ago
Health alert issued due to blowing dust in Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM13 hours ago
Fire near Central and Eubank destroys mobile home
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
KRQE Newsfeed: Looking for answers, Front license plates, Warming up, Super Bowl holiday, New study
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Beloved lions will soon be leaving the ABQ BioPark
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
‘Dilbert’ removed from New Mexico papers following controversy
Albuquerque, NM9 hours ago
New dinosaur fossils at the Natural History Museum
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Volunteers plant 100 trees in Albuquerque neighborhood
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Albuquerque plans upcoming road improvements
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Maintenance issues make North Valley Academy go remote
Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, NM12 hours ago
Old buildings to be renovated for artists downtown
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Powerful winds bring damage, colder temps tonight
Albuquerque, NM3 hours ago
Winds begin strengthening overnight
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy