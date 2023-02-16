Open in App
Newport News, VA
WAVY News 10

Christopher Newport men earn 22nd win of season, hot as ever heading into conference tournament

By Craig Loper,

11 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Having already clinched the Coast to Coast Conference regular season championship, the Christopher Newport men’s basketball team wrapped up the regular season on Wednesday night with a 71-66 win against Mary Washington.

Jahn Hines from Norview high school in Norfolk scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Matthew Brodie also poured in 20 points.

The Captains now prepare for the conference tournament in Santa Cruz, California, which begins Feb. 23.

