Local Cardiologist sets the record straight on COVID vaccines

By Rose Ann Haven,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Winq7_0kp6dyzG00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — WKRG sat down with Kenneth M. Burnham, M.D., FACC of Cardiology Associates in Mobile to discuss COVID vaccinations. “People have heard that when they get the vaccine that they are at risk for developing heart problems,” said Dr. Burnham.

Dr. Burnham aims to set the record straight on the notion of how getting a vaccine poses a risk for developing heart problems.

VIDEO: Watch the latest video stories in the WKRG News 5 Video Center

“While myocarditis or inflammation of the heart muscle can happen as a result of taking the vaccine, it is extremely rare ,” said Dr. Burnham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gygMw_0kp6dyzG00

“As a matter of fact, what we’re concerned with is that persons who get COVID itself and then have an infection related to that,” added Dr. Burnham. “They are much more likely to develop myocarditis or this inflammation of the heart muscle.”

Dr. Burnham says unvaccinated people who’ve experienced COVID related myocarditis still need to get vaccinated because they are at a higher risk of having more damage from other COVID infections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30WaB9_0kp6dyzG00

“The recommendations are so important now because there’s a small risk that people who have myocarditis can have abnormal heart rhythms and can go on to other heart problems,” said Dr. Burnham.

If you happen to be one of those rare people whose heart becomes inflamed from the vaccine, Burnham says it will happen right away, not six months down the road and more vaccines would not be recommended.

For more information on myocarditis and COVID-19 click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

