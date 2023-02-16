Open in App
Cedar Falls, IA
WHO 13

Drake doesn’t need OT vs UNI this time

By Keith Murphy,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ap8ao_0kp6djzb00

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Tucker DeVries’ 19 points helped Drake defeat Northern Iowa 82-74 on Wednesday night. (Pictured in UNI vs Drake match-up two weeks ago.)

DeVries shot 6 for 14 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (22-6, 13-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Roman Penn scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added six rebounds and nine assists. Conor Enright was 5-of-7 shooting (4 for 4 from distance) to finish with 14 points. The Bulldogs picked up their eighth straight win.

The Panthers (12-15, 8-9) were led in scoring by Bowen Born, who finished with 16 points and two steals. Northern Iowa also got 15 points from Trey Campbell. In addition, Tytan Anderson had 12 points and two steals. The loss was the Panthers’ sixth in a row.

Drake took the lead with 12:26 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 41-31 at halftime, with D.J. Wilkins racking up nine points. Drake was outscored by Northern Iowa in the second half by a two-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Penn led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Drake plays Sunday against Belmont at home, and Northern Iowa visits Missouri State on Saturday.

AP file photo

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

