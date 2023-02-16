Vicki Yates meets the man behind 'the best chess pie'

More than 16 years ago, Murfreesboro residents first found and enjoyed the good home cooking that a local family provided.

Jeff's Family Friendly restaurant is a popular place owned by the Sowell Family. You can find everything from yeast rolls, baked and barbecued chicken, to catfish, and even chitlins.

Things get busy beginning around 8:30 a.m.

Jimi Sowell, along with his brother, Jeff, and their parents, Mattie and John, first started selling their food on local street corners, but when business picked up, they found this location, and it was all hands on deck.

"We love to cook; we've been cooking since we were little. My brother started cooking at 14," Jimi said.

But both Jimi and Jeff took time away from the family business to work in the medical field. Jeff worked for a healthcare facility, and Jimi used his pre-med expertise.

"I was a microbiologist for a local dairy, and then I went to medical sales," he said.

But, both men found themselves drawn back to the restaurant, and while John was in charge of the meals, Jimi found that he had a way with desserts.

"Chess pie was always a staple in both my grandmothers' houses, and they would them from the local bakeries, but when they would make them, I would like theirs better," Jimi said.

And that's where customer John Kersey comes in.

After a story on NewsChannel 5 about favorite desserts, Kersey called to mention that the best chess pie in the state could be found at Jeff's.

"I grew up in Middle Tennessee, and people used to eat it [at] home, but they don't anymore," Kersey said.

But they do here at the restaurant.

There's walnut chess pie, chocolate chess pie, and of course, the original chess pie.

And while he loves making the pies, cakes, and cobblers, Jimi has his eye on the future.

"Since I have the science background, I have a hemp farm, and I cross-pollinate different types of hemp, just to see what type of CBD I can come up with. So, things like that interest me," Jimi said.

And even though Jeff and Jimi may move away from the homestead, they won't move that far away. They own lots of property nearby, and family always comes first.

"That's the reward I get, you know. I'm thankful for the customers and the friendships that I've made from the customers, but, [the best part is] just being with my family," Jimi said.

There's another NewsChannel 5 connection in this story. Jimi Sowell, who created those desserts, was named after singer Jimi Hendrix, who played with John Sowell in a 1960's band. And it was that same guitar Icon, Jimi Hendrix who once played here as a backup guitarist on NewsChannel 5's Night Train music show.

