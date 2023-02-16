Open in App
Charlottesville, VA
Cavaliers Now

Virginia's Kihei Clark Becomes the ACC's All-Time Winningest Player

By Matt Newton,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CsfQq_0kp6clVa00

Kihei Clark surpassed Shane Battier with 71 career ACC wins, most in the history of ACC men's basketball

No player has won more games in the history of ACC men's basketball than Kihei Clark.

With Virginia's 61-58 victory at Louisville on Wednesday night, Kihei Clark has now won 71 ACC games in his career, including both regular season and tournament victories, surpassing Duke's Shane Battier as the ACC's all-time winningest player.

Clark had 14 points, six assists, and four rebounds to help UVA avoid the upset at Louisville on Wednesday night.

This season, Kihei Clark also became the ACC's all-time leader in minutes (5,012) and games (151) played coming into Wednesday's game. Clark is now just three assists away from becoming the ACC's all-time assists leader and is one start away from becoming the conference's all-time leader in that category as well.

Kihei Clark. National Champion. All-time winningest player in ACC basketball history.

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

