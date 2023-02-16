Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
8 News Now

Pedestrian hit by ‘multiple vehicles’ on I-15 near Apex

By Linsey Lewis,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TR7ja_0kp6bI8q00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by “multiple vehicles” on the I-15 north of Apex, Nevada State Police said.

On Wednesday around 7:45 p.m., a pedestrian, for unknown reasons, was in the northbound travel lanes and was struck by multiple vehicles, according to police.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 10:50 p.m., the crash along I-15 northbound has closed the North Las Vegas Boulevard Exit 58 long-term, with no viable detour to I-15 North. Drivers were asked to avoid travel in that area.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
Four critically injured, including 6-month-old, in three-vehicle crash in southeast valley, Metro says
Las Vegas, NV13 hours ago
Metro: California man, passenger in SUV stopped at red light, dies in crash with speeding car
Las Vegas, NV15 hours ago
Man stabbed to death on RTC bus in central Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas, NV2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man hit by 2 vehicles in deadly North Las Vegas crash, police say
North Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Chains or snow tires required for Sunday visits to Mt. Charleston, NDOT says
Las Vegas, NV11 hours ago
Wrong-way driver suspected of causing crash on northern 215 beltway, shuts down freeway in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
2 juveniles arrested in northeast Las Vegas valley shooting that left 1 dead
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Suspect dressed as woman, brandished firearm, North Las Vegas police say
North Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas’ first Black police officer, Herman Moody, dies at 98, Metro says
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Teenager in critical condition after crash in North Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
2 wrong-way crashes in 2 weeks, more NDOT technology expected by summer
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
North Las Vegas shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured; no arrests
North Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Cat set to return home after nearly 2,000-mile journey to Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV7 hours ago
Las Vegas-area teen who drove almost double speed limit, killing 22-year-old, to serve 62 days in jail
North Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Only on 8: ‘It’s scary because people don’t care,’ Las Vegas woman shares experience with loitering in her neighborhood
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
‘It’s heartbreaking’ Las Vegas mother calls for traffic safety after son hit by car while riding electric scooter
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
SR-160 closed due to heavy snow, winter storm warning in effect until Sunday
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Thieves target residents’ mail multiple times in North Las Vegas neighborhood
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Las Vegas’ Old West gunfight: Revisiting the bloody demise of the Kiel brothers
Las Vegas, NV16 hours ago
Village at Lake Las Vegas booming with new developments
Henderson, NV1 hour ago
Suspect in 2 Las Vegas shootings arrested, faces open murder charges
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Henderson police investigate body found near Lake Las Vegas
Henderson, NV4 days ago
‘I’m supposed to kill you,’ Las Vegas man stabs woman 19 times then jumps off building: police
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
I-15 widening project has an unclear completion date, Caltrans says
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Missing man Collin Best found: police
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Power poles blown into backyards, canceled DMV appointments, more extreme wind impacts
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Las Vegas police find 1-year-old dog dead in ‘disturbing scene’ trying to escape kennel
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Who is the ‘Suitcase Man’ and could his legendary winnings happen in modern Las Vegas?
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas police search for 85-year-old missing endangered woman
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Convicted felon shoots self inside Las Vegas Strip casino, attempts to hide gun under slot machine
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy