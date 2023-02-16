Pedestrian hit by ‘multiple vehicles’ on I-15 near Apex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by “multiple vehicles” on the I-15 north of Apex, Nevada State Police said.

On Wednesday around 7:45 p.m., a pedestrian, for unknown reasons, was in the northbound travel lanes and was struck by multiple vehicles, according to police.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 10:50 p.m., the crash along I-15 northbound has closed the North Las Vegas Boulevard Exit 58 long-term, with no viable detour to I-15 North. Drivers were asked to avoid travel in that area.

