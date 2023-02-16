Pedestrian hit by ‘multiple vehicles’ on I-15 near Apex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by “multiple vehicles” on the I-15 north of Apex, Nevada State Police said.
On Wednesday around 7:45 p.m., a pedestrian, for unknown reasons, was in the northbound travel lanes and was struck by multiple vehicles, according to police.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
As of 10:50 p.m., the crash along I-15 northbound has closed the North Las Vegas Boulevard Exit 58 long-term, with no viable detour to I-15 North. Drivers were asked to avoid travel in that area. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 0