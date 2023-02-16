Open in App
Blacksburg, VA
See more from this location?
WJHL

Coleman scores 21 to help Ga. Tech beat Va. Tech 77-70

By Kenny Hawkins,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u8Ufo_0kp6bGNO00

ATLANTA (AP) _ Dallan “Deebo” Coleman scored a career-high 21 points and hit three of Georgia Tech’s season-high 11 3-pointers to help the Yellow Jackets beat Virginia Tech 77-70. Miles Kelly scored 15 points, Lance Terry 14 and and Kyle Sturdivant 10 for Georgia Tech. Javon Franklin added 10 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks, three assists and three steals. Grant Basile led Virginia Tech with 21 points and Justyn Mutts added 17 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and three steals. Sean Pedulla and Hunter Cattoor scored 11 points apiece.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy