Lady Colts top Bellaire to end postseason dry spell with D-III sectional win

BYESVILLE −Meadowbrook High head coach Chris Miles emerged from the locker room following Wednesday's 44-37 Division III Sectional semi-final victory over Bellaire and received a surprise to the big OHSAA postseason victory.

Miles was greeted with a chorus of Happy Birthday from his Lady Colts, parents and Meadowbrook fans, who were still enjoying the moment inside the gymnasium.

"That was a nice surprise and I appreciate it very much," Miles, who was celebrating his 44th birthday offered. "But my girls gave me the best birthday gift with that tournament win. That's our first tournament win around here since like the 2011 season. That's also our 15th win, which hasn't been done since 2010, so this was a special night for our team and our program."

"And you know, we may have squandered another big lead late, and we didn't play our best game," Miles added. "But all that matters at tournament time is to win and advance. And we got that done, so we are going to enjoy this big win tonight and celebrate it. All in all, it's a tournament win and the first one in long time. I'm just proud of my kids, they work hard and deserve this success."

Through three quarters of action, the Lady Colts seemingly held the upper hand by maintaining a 10-14 point lead over the visiting Lady Reds.

Meadowbrook held a 37-27 lead entering the fourth stanza, and senior Kaylynn Gombeda hit a pair of free throws to push the Lady Colts' lead to 39-27 at the 7:04 mark.

That's when things changed, with Bellaire using the 3-pointer to string together a 9-0 run to pull within 39-37 on a basket from Eliana Mason with 3:36 left in the game. During the run, the Lady Reds' connected for their seventh and eighth 3-pointers to fuel the rally.

"We really rotated poorly defensively on the 3-pointers tonight," Miles explained. "We gave up some uncharacteristic catch-and-shoot opportunities to them. Which give them credit, they knocked down the shots. But we have to do a much better job of contesting those shots, making them difficult looks."

But Meadowbrook got a huge answer from junior Kenli Norman, who drilled a clutch triple to push the Lady Colts' lead to 42-37 with 3:11 to play. That was followed by a Gombeda bucket inside the paint to close out the scoring and the 44-37 victory.

Norman and junior Karly Launder each tallied 11 points to lead Meadowbrook (15-8), while Maddie May and Gombeda each chipped in with eight for the Lady Colts.

Bellaire (11-11) was led by Rhyan O'Grady, who came off the bench to knock down four 3-pointers for a game-high 12 point effort. Ault finished with nine and Mason finished with seven points.

Meadowbrook now travels to take on MVL foe West Muskingum for a third time this season at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Division III sectional finals. West Muskingum rolled past Edison by a 76-20 score in the night's other semi-final.

West M has taken victories in the first two matchups with Meadowbrook, by scores of 40-34 and 44-31.

"My girls are very, very excited to get to play them for a third time," Miles offered. "We don't feel like that got the best version of us those first two games we played."

Division II Sectional

West Holmes 60, Cambridge 26

MILLERSBURG — Cambridge made a spirited late season push after starting the season at 0-17, but suffered a season ending 60-26 setback to top seeded West Holmes on Wednesday in Division II sectional action.

The Lady Bobcats, who entered as the No. 17 seed, fell behind early and were unable to recover to end the season with a final record of 3-20.

West Holmes took control of the game early taking a 19-5 lead in the first quarter, as the Lady Knights pressure forced Cambridge into several turnovers that led to baskets.

“Our kids never quit,” Cambridge coach Tim Leppla offered. “They knew they were outgunned, but kept fighting until the final horn. West Holmes puts constant pressure on you and forces you to keep your composure. We allowed nine first quarter points on turnovers on baseline out-of-bounds plays.”

The Lady Bobcats tallied 13 points in the second quarter to play almost even with the Lady Knights, who scored 14 points. Sophomore Emma Krise paced the Cambridge with seven points in the second quarter.

The Bobcats only managed to score eight second half points as West Holmes pulled away.

Krise led the Lady Bobcats with 10 points.

Seniors Nevaeh Smith, Kendall Kenworthy and Jaynia Conrad concluded their Cambridge girls basketball career with the loss.

“I want to give a big shout out to those three seniors,” Leppla said. “When they were in middle school, they were East Central Ohio League champs in both seventh and eighth grade. Nevaeh and Kendall are the only two players left from those teams. I think that says a lot about their character."

