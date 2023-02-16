Nebraska Loses on Buzzer-Beater at Minnesota

Jaz Shelley’s career night can’t prevent third consecutive defeat for Husker women

Nebraska women’s basketball suffered a postseason-altering road loss Wednesday night as a last-second three-pointer put Minnesota on top 95-92.

It was an entertaining contest with 14 ties and 16 lead changes in a game that unsurprisingly came down to the last possession.

It was an incredible night for Nebraska junior guard Jaz Shelley. Shelley led the Huskers with 37 points — her career high — six made threes and some late-game heroics. Minnesota’s answer was the play of freshman guard Mara Braun, who led the Gophers with 28 points and scored six straight points in the fourth quarter.

It was a competitive first quarter in Minneapolis. After 10 minutes of back-and-forth play, the Huskers held a 15-14 lead, but the tide turned in the second quarter. Over the first five minutes of play in the period, Minnesota outscored Nebraska 18-4. Nebraska made just one field goal during the Gopher run as Minnesota held a 32-20 lead with 4:50 to go in the first half.

Nebraska, on the verge of letting the game get out of hand, stopped the bleeding and put together an 11-4 run led by Issie Bourne and Shelley to cut the deficit to 5 with less than a minute to play.

NU had an opportunity to make it a one-possession game at the end of the half, but after a missed shot by guard Maddie Krull, Gopher forward Angelina Hammond took the ball coast to coast and converted a layup with 2 seconds remaining to give Minnesota a 38-31 lead heading into the locker rooms.

Nebraska ended the half shooting 36% from the field and 22% from three. Bourne and Shelley combined to score 24 of Nebraska’s 31 first-half points.

Alanna Micheaux and Braun led Minnesota in the first half. Braun and Micheaux had 10 points and combined to shoot 9-of-12 from the floor.

Nebraska continued its strong first-half finish into the third quarter. The Huskers scored the first nine points of the third period and took a 43-40 lead after a Krull three with seven minutes left in the third.

The teams traded buckets for the next three minutes as Nebraska held a 55-52 lead. Minnesota then rediscovered its second-quarter rhythm. The Gophers proceeded to go on a 9-3 run, making it a 61-58 advantage for Minnesota.

Shelley scored five straight Cornhusker points to keep the offense afloat during the Minnesota run, but the Gophers ended the third quarter up 67-64.

Free throws were falling for both sides in quarter three. Minnesota went 10-of-12 from the free throw line compared to 11-of-13 for the Huskers.

NU started the final quarter with a 9-2 run, seven of which came from the free throw line. Nebraska led 73-69 with 8:07 to play, but then came a 6-0 Gopher run and a nearly 2½-minute Husker scoring drought that put Minnesota up 75-73 with 5:43 left.

Shelley ended Minnesota’s run with a three, giving the Big Red a one-point lead with 5:35 to play.

Over the next two minutes, the lead changed six times until another Shelley three gave NU an 83-81 lead with under four to play. Minnesota then began its fourth-quarter surge.

The Gophers put together a 10-2 run led by Braun, moving the score to 91-85, with just two minutes to go.

It seemed like the game was over as Minnesota held a six-point lead and the ball with 1:08 to play. The Huskers implemented a full-court press, caused a turnover, and found the hot hand of Shelley, who knocked down her third three of the quarter to cut the lead in half.

Minnesota went down the other end and hit a free throw to extend the Gophers' lead to four. Shelley, who already had 33 points, made the most clutch play of her Nebraska career by converting a 4-point play to tie the game at 92.

The Huskers stopped Minnesota on the other end and held the ball with 16 seconds left all tied up. Sam Haiby, after drawing an off-ball foul, had an opportunity to give Nebraska the lead with 13 seconds left but missed both free throws.

Minnesota regained possession and had the ball with 11 seconds remaining. Out of a timeout, Minnesota’s Isabelle Gradwell hit a three with 1.1 seconds remaining to win the game 95-92 for the Gophers, securing their third Big Ten win of the season.

Minnesota shot 50% from the floor and 50% from three and went 23-of-31 from the free throw line. Nebraska shot 40% from the field and 39% from three and hit 28-of-35 from the charity stripe.

After Shelley’s 37, Nebraska’s best scorer was Bourne with 21.

Nebraska dropped its third game in a row and moved to 14-12 on the season and 6-8 in the Big Ten. Up next is a home game at 1 p.m. Saturday against Iowa.

