Vermont women's basketball stymies New Hampshire for 11th straight victory

An uncharacteristically poor offensive night for the University of Vermont women’s basketball team nearly derailed its double-digit win streak.

The Catamounts shot just 18% in the first quarter and trailed New Hampshire by six after the opening frame on Wednesday night in Durham. But where the offense lacked, UVM’s conference-leading defense prevailed to push the win streak to 11 games.

Vermont (19-6, 11-2) held the Wildcats to just three points in the second quarter to gain a halftime advantage and led the entire second half for a 43-36 America East conference win.

"Winning on the road in February is a grind," Vermont coach Alisa Kresge said in a statement. "We did not have our best but still found a way. We had a few timely baskets down the stretch, but our defense and rebounding was the difference."

Delaney Richason led all scorers with 15 points on 5 of 13 shooting from the field, while Emma Utterback tallied nine points, four rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes.

Vermont’s lead never eclipsed nine points in the second half as New Hampshire trailed 31-29 on Avery O’Connor’s fastbreak trey with 9:14 left in regulation.

The Catamounts went on a 6-0 run over the following five minutes, including baskets inside by Anna Olson and Utterback to stave off an upset bid by New Hampshire (2-11, 7-18).

Vermont shot 16 of 45 and converted just five 3-point attempts. The Catamounts held a 40-26 rebounding advantage, but committed 20 turnovers, nearly seven more than their per game average this season.

Entering Wednesday's game, Vermont held opponents to 53.5 points per game, ninth-best in the country.

New Hampshire shot 28% and was led by O’Connor with 12 points and Breezie Williams’ 8 points and four assists.

The Catamounts, who are second in the conference with three games left, host NJIT at Patrick Gym at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Contact Jacob Rousseau at JRousseau@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter: @ByJacobRousseau