Brook McIntyre scores 1,000th point, Carl Singer records 100th victory in first-round wins

Junior Brook McIntyre reached the 1,000-point mark as No. 5 Mogadore girls basketball notched an 81-15 Division IV first-round victory over No. 12 Lake Ridge Academy Wednesday.

McIntyre led all scorers with 26 points, on 13 2-pointers, as the Wildcats exploded for 42 points in the first quarter and 60 in the first half.

McKenna Whitehead tallied 14 points and Olivia Kidd gave Mogadore three scorers in double figures as 12 players scored overall for the Wildcats, who will next play host to No. 9 Kidron Central Christian Saturday afternoon.

Streetsboro coach Carl Singer records 100th win in 42-21 victory over Harvey

In another milestone Wednesday, Rockets coach Carl Singer recorded his 100th win as No. 7 Streetsboro topped No. 24 Harvey, 42-21, in a Division II first-round contest.

Ella Kassan led the Rockets (18-5) with 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, with Madelyn Hajec also finishing in double figures (11 points) with a pair of 3-pointers.

Streetsboro will next travel to No. 4 Chagrin Falls for a Saturday sectional final, after the Rockets edged the Tigers there just two weeks prior (34-28 on Feb. 4).