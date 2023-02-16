Water services in south Abilene shut off temporarily due to major water leak

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Water services in the Fairway Oaks Blvd area have been shut off.
According to nearby residents, there was a major water leak in the area of Pinehurst and Fairway Oaks Blvd. Due to this, water services were shut off around 7:00 p.m. on February 15.
Residents said they have been told water services are expected to be off for eight hours from the initial shutoff (7:00 p.m. Wednesday).
KTAB/KRBC have not received an official notice from the City of Abilene at this time. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
