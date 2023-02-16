Water services in south Abilene shut off temporarily due to major water leak

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Water services in the Fairway Oaks Blvd area have been shut off.

According to nearby residents, there was a major water leak in the area of Pinehurst and Fairway Oaks Blvd. Due to this, water services were shut off around 7:00 p.m. on February 15.

Residents said they have been told water services are expected to be off for eight hours from the initial shutoff (7:00 p.m. Wednesday).

KTAB/KRBC have not received an official notice from the City of Abilene at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.