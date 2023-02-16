Change location
South Carolina high school basketball playoff results, schedule for the second round
By Sam Albuquerque, Greenville News,11 days ago
With the regular season coming to an end and the playoffs tipping off, here's every result involving an Upstate-area basketball team from the first round of the SCHSL playoffs.
Note: Teams are listed in descending order by highest seeds according the brackets on the SCHSL website and in descending order by classification. Schedules, stats and tip-off times were sent in by coaches, found online at MaxPreps or on the schools' websites. Upstate-area teams are listed in bold.
864Huddle's All-Area Series
All-Greenville teams: Cross Country | Football | Girls Golf | Girls Tennis | Girls Volleyball | Swimming
All-Spartanburg teams: Cross Country | Football | Girls Golf | Girls Tennis | Girls Volleyball | Swimming
All-Anderson teams: Cross Country | Football | Girls Golf | Girls Tennis | Girls Volleyball | Swimming
Class AAAAA
BOYS
Round 1 results
- Dorman (25-2) defeats Nation Ford (9-18), 71-46.
- T.L. Hanna (18-7) defeats Chapin (8-15), 84-36.
- Hillcrest (16-10) defeats Boiling Springs (13-12) , 73-47.
- Byrnes (18-8) defeats Blythewood (18-8), 68-61.
- Woodmont (18-8) defeats Clover (11-15), 63-60.
- Rock Hill (17-7) defeats Spartanburg (9-15) , 66-57.
- Lexington (17-6) defeats J.L. Mann (15-11) , 77-53.
R ound 2 matchups
Saturday
- T.L. Hanna hosts Byrnes
- Dorman hosts Woodmont
- Fort Mill hosts Hillcrest
GIRLS
Round 1 results
- Dorman (16-9) defeats Nation Ford (12-14), 61-34.
- Mauldin (19-5) defeats Chapin (8-13), 73-21.
- Lexington (19-6) defeats J.L. Mann (8-16) , 56-26.
- Woodmont (20-6) defeats Spartanburg (11-14) , 63-55.
- Byrnes (13-12) defeats Blythewood (15-14), 66-62.
- Rock Hill (20-6) defeats Gaffney (12-10) , 55-50.
- T.L. Hanna (18-9) defeats Clover (15-9), 65-64 (OT).
R ound 2 matchups
Friday
- Mauldin hosts Byrnes
- Dorman hosts T.L. Hanna
- Spring Valley hosts Woodmont
LEADER: Dorman basketball's Dasia Ferguson is steady hand in transitional year under new coach
Class AAAA
BOYS
Round 1 results
- Greenville (24-2) defeats South Aiken (9-15), 71-44.
- Lancaster (24-3) defeats Eastside (15-10) .
- Wade Hamton (14-7) defeats South Pointe (11-12), 57-46.
- Catawba Ridge (23-4) defeats Riverside (12-14) , 64-55.
- Westside (24-2) defeats Aiken (14-11), 87-46.
- Midland Valley (18-6) defeats Berea (12-15) , 53-44.
- Greer (21-5) defeats Indian Land (19-8), 51-48.
Round 2 matchups
Friday
- Greenville hosts Greer
- Wade Hampton hosts Westside
FRESHMAN SPARK: Why freshman guard Kam Smith made rare start to help Greenville boys win SCHSL playoff opener
GIRLS
Round 1 results
- Pickens (23-2) defeats South Aiken (4-17), 68-36.
- Riverside (20-6) defeats Lancaster (12-11), 80-69.
- South Pointe (25-2) defeats Greer (18-9) , 84-52.
- North Augusta (22-3) defeats Westside (14-12) , 47-28.
- Easley (18-6) defeats Airport (9-16), 55-25.
- Wade Hampton (18-5) defeats Northwestern (7-17), 58-51.
- Aiken (15-10) defeats Greenville (11-14) , 36-31.
- Eastside (13-9) defeats Catawba Ridge (20-5), 51-44.
Round 2 matchups
Saturday
- Pickens hosts Riverside
- Easley hosts Wade Hampton
- Aiken hosts Eastside
Class AAA
BOYS
Round 1 results
- Daniel (20-7) defeats Palmetto (7-19) , 83-72.
- Wren (20-7) defeats Pendleton (12-15) , 58-44.
- Travelers Rest (18-8) defeats Emerald (8-13), 49-45.
- Clinton (17-5) defeats Broome (8-18) , 79-51.
- Powdersville (10-15) defeats West-Oak (16-10), 54-35.
- Southside (15-10) defeats Seneca (10-16), 56-52.
- Chester (13-4) defeats Carolina (10-17) , 65-59.
- Union County (18-9) defeats Blue Ridge (8-19) , 56-53 (OT).
PLAYOFF PLAYERS: 22 Upstate high school boys basketball players to watch going into the state playoffs
Round 2 matchups
Friday
- Wren hosts Union County
- Daniel hosts Chester
- Clinton hosts Southside
- Travelers Rest hosts Powdersville
GIRLS
Round 1 results
- Southside (25-3) defeats Seneca (7-17), 64-21.
- Chapman (11-13) defeats Woodruff (13-11) , 63-52.
- Walhalla (15-9) defeats Fountain Inn (14-13) , 59-34.
- Travelers Rest (11-11) defeats Clinton (13-9), 51-33.
- Broome (12-11) defeats Emerald (19-3), 38-34.
- Wren (23-5) defeats Crescent (16-7) , 49-17.
- Blue Ridge (23-4) defeats Chester (1-14), 58-21.
- West-Oak (18-7) defeats Powdersville (10-15) , 49-47.
Round 2 matchups
Saturday
- Southside hosts Chapman
- Walhalla hosts Travelers Rest
- Wren hosts Broome
- Blue Ridge hosts West-Oak
NEW LOOK DORMAN: How a new style has led to the same old dominance for Dorman boys basketball
Class AA
BOYS
Round 1 results
- Landrum (24-3) defeats Mid-Carolina (9-18), 95-58.
- Gray Collegiate (21-6) defeats Greenville Tech (8-11) , 90-14.
- Greer Middle College (15-11) defeats Newberry (15-8), 58-39.
- Keenan (16-9) defeats Blacksburg (10-14) , 76-49.
Round 2 matchups
Saturday
- Landrum hosts Columbia
- Greer Middle College hosts Eau Claire
GIRLS
Round 1 results
- Blacksburg (9-13) defeats Newberry (5-15), 63-46.
- Gray Collegiate (18-6) defeats Greer Middle College (7-19) , 83-21.
- Landrum (18-6) defeats Ninety Six (10-7), 62-39.
- Keenan (16-6) defeats Liberty (6-18) , 93-30.
Round 2 matchups
Friday
- Blacksburg hosts Fairfield Central
- Silver Bluff hosts Landrum
Class A
GIRLS
Round 1 results
- High Point (21-5) defeats Williston-Elko (8-14), 77-18.
- St. Joseph's (13-9) defeats Calhoun County (11-8) 67-32.
- Christ Church (11-13) defeats Hunter-Kinard Tyler (13-8) 57-21.
- Denmark-Olar (24-2) defeats Southside Christian (9-9) , 41-26.
Round 2 matchups
Friday
- High Point hosts Lewisville
- Calhoun Falls hosts St. Joseph's
- McBee hosts Christ Church
BOYS
Round 1 results
- Christ Church (17-3) defeats Wagener-Salley (12-15), 98-65.
- Denmark-Olar (23-4) defeats Southside Christian (12-10) , 70-48.
- High Point (18-7) defeats Calhoun County (15-6), 59-42.
- North (20-7) defeats St. Joseph's (11-12) , 63-53.
Round 2 matchups
Saturday
High Point hosts Great Falls
Christ Church hosts C.A. Johnson
This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina high school basketball playoff results, schedule for the second round
Comments / 0