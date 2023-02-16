Open in App
South Carolina State
Greenville News

South Carolina high school basketball playoff results, schedule for the second round

By Sam Albuquerque, Greenville News,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2svxt3_0kp6YbB800

With the regular season coming to an end and the playoffs tipping off, here's every result involving an Upstate-area basketball team from the first round of the SCHSL playoffs.

Note: Teams are listed in descending order by highest seeds according the brackets on the SCHSL website and in descending order by classification. Schedules, stats and tip-off times were sent in by coaches, found online at MaxPreps or on the schools' websites. Upstate-area teams are listed in bold.

Class AAAAA

BOYS

Round 1 results

  • Dorman (25-2) defeats Nation Ford (9-18), 71-46.
  • T.L. Hanna (18-7) defeats Chapin (8-15), 84-36.
  • Hillcrest (16-10) defeats Boiling Springs (13-12) , 73-47.
  • Byrnes (18-8) defeats Blythewood (18-8), 68-61.
  • Woodmont (18-8) defeats Clover (11-15), 63-60.
  • Rock Hill (17-7) defeats Spartanburg (9-15) , 66-57.
  • Lexington (17-6) defeats J.L. Mann (15-11) , 77-53.

R ound 2 matchups

Saturday

  • T.L. Hanna hosts Byrnes
  • Dorman hosts Woodmont
  • Fort Mill hosts Hillcrest

GIRLS

Round 1 results

  • Dorman (16-9) defeats Nation Ford (12-14), 61-34.
  • Mauldin (19-5) defeats Chapin (8-13), 73-21.
  • Lexington (19-6) defeats J.L. Mann (8-16) , 56-26.
  • Woodmont (20-6) defeats Spartanburg (11-14) , 63-55.
  • Byrnes (13-12) defeats Blythewood (15-14), 66-62.
  • Rock Hill (20-6) defeats Gaffney (12-10) , 55-50.
  • T.L. Hanna (18-9) defeats Clover (15-9), 65-64 (OT).

R ound 2 matchups

Friday

  • Mauldin hosts Byrnes
  • Dorman hosts T.L. Hanna
  • Spring Valley hosts Woodmont

Class AAAA

BOYS

Round 1 results

  • Greenville (24-2) defeats South Aiken (9-15), 71-44.
  • Lancaster (24-3) defeats Eastside (15-10) .
  • Wade Hamton (14-7) defeats South Pointe (11-12), 57-46.
  • Catawba Ridge (23-4) defeats Riverside (12-14) , 64-55.
  • Westside (24-2) defeats Aiken (14-11), 87-46.
  • Midland Valley (18-6) defeats Berea (12-15) , 53-44.
  • Greer (21-5) defeats Indian Land (19-8), 51-48.

Round 2 matchups

Friday

  • Greenville hosts Greer
  • Wade Hampton hosts Westside

GIRLS

Round 1 results

  • Pickens (23-2) defeats South Aiken (4-17), 68-36.
  • Riverside (20-6) defeats Lancaster (12-11), 80-69.
  • South Pointe (25-2) defeats Greer (18-9) , 84-52.
  • North Augusta (22-3) defeats Westside (14-12) , 47-28.
  • Easley (18-6) defeats Airport (9-16), 55-25.
  • Wade Hampton (18-5) defeats Northwestern (7-17), 58-51.
  • Aiken (15-10) defeats Greenville (11-14) , 36-31.
  • Eastside (13-9) defeats Catawba Ridge (20-5), 51-44.

Round 2 matchups

Saturday

  • Pickens hosts Riverside
  • Easley hosts Wade Hampton
  • Aiken hosts Eastside

Class AAA

BOYS

Round 1 results

  • Daniel (20-7) defeats Palmetto (7-19) , 83-72.
  • Wren (20-7) defeats Pendleton (12-15) , 58-44.
  • Travelers Rest (18-8) defeats Emerald (8-13), 49-45.
  • Clinton (17-5) defeats Broome (8-18) , 79-51.
  • Powdersville (10-15) defeats West-Oak (16-10), 54-35.
  • Southside (15-10) defeats Seneca (10-16), 56-52.
  • Chester (13-4) defeats Carolina (10-17) , 65-59.
  • Union County (18-9) defeats Blue Ridge (8-19) , 56-53 (OT).

Round 2 matchups

Friday

  • Wren hosts Union County
  • Daniel hosts Chester
  • Clinton hosts Southside
  • Travelers Rest hosts Powdersville

GIRLS

Round 1 results

  • Southside (25-3) defeats Seneca (7-17), 64-21.
  • Chapman (11-13) defeats Woodruff (13-11) , 63-52.
  • Walhalla (15-9) defeats Fountain Inn (14-13) , 59-34.
  • Travelers Rest (11-11) defeats Clinton (13-9), 51-33.
  • Broome (12-11) defeats Emerald (19-3), 38-34.
  • Wren (23-5) defeats Crescent (16-7) , 49-17.
  • Blue Ridge (23-4) defeats Chester (1-14), 58-21.
  • West-Oak (18-7) defeats Powdersville (10-15) , 49-47.

Round 2 matchups

Saturday

  • Southside hosts Chapman
  • Walhalla hosts Travelers Rest
  • Wren hosts Broome
  • Blue Ridge hosts West-Oak

Class AA

BOYS

Round 1 results

  • Landrum (24-3) defeats Mid-Carolina (9-18), 95-58.
  • Gray Collegiate (21-6) defeats Greenville Tech (8-11) , 90-14.
  • Greer Middle College (15-11) defeats Newberry (15-8), 58-39.
  • Keenan (16-9) defeats Blacksburg (10-14) , 76-49.

Round 2 matchups

Saturday

  • Landrum hosts Columbia
  • Greer Middle College hosts Eau Claire

GIRLS

Round 1 results

  • Blacksburg (9-13) defeats Newberry (5-15), 63-46.
  • Gray Collegiate (18-6) defeats Greer Middle College (7-19) , 83-21.
  • Landrum (18-6) defeats Ninety Six (10-7), 62-39.
  • Keenan (16-6) defeats Liberty (6-18) , 93-30.

Round 2 matchups

Friday

  • Blacksburg hosts Fairfield Central
  • Silver Bluff hosts Landrum

Class A

GIRLS

Round 1 results

  • High Point (21-5) defeats Williston-Elko (8-14), 77-18.
  • St. Joseph's (13-9) defeats Calhoun County (11-8) 67-32.
  • Christ Church (11-13) defeats Hunter-Kinard Tyler (13-8) 57-21.
  • Denmark-Olar (24-2) defeats Southside Christian (9-9) , 41-26.

Round 2 matchups

Friday

  • High Point hosts Lewisville
  • Calhoun Falls hosts St. Joseph's
  • McBee hosts Christ Church

BOYS

Round 1 results

  • Christ Church (17-3) defeats Wagener-Salley (12-15), 98-65.
  • Denmark-Olar (23-4) defeats Southside Christian (12-10) , 70-48.
  • High Point (18-7) defeats Calhoun County (15-6), 59-42.
  • North (20-7) defeats St. Joseph's (11-12) , 63-53.

Round 2 matchups

Saturday

High Point hosts Great Falls

Christ Church hosts C.A. Johnson

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina high school basketball playoff results, schedule for the second round

