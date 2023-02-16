South Carolina high school basketball playoff results, schedule for the second round

With the regular season coming to an end and the playoffs tipping off, here's every result involving an Upstate-area basketball team from the first round of the SCHSL playoffs.

Note: Teams are listed in descending order by highest seeds according the brackets on the SCHSL website and in descending order by classification. Schedules, stats and tip-off times were sent in by coaches, found online at MaxPreps or on the schools' websites. Upstate-area teams are listed in bold.

864Huddle's All-Area Series

All-Greenville teams: Cross Country | Football | Girls Golf | Girls Tennis | Girls Volleyball | Swimming

All-Spartanburg teams: Cross Country | Football | Girls Golf | Girls Tennis | Girls Volleyball | Swimming

All-Anderson teams: Cross Country | Football | Girls Golf | Girls Tennis | Girls Volleyball | Swimming

Class AAAAA

BOYS

Round 1 results

Dorman (25-2) defeats Nation Ford (9-18), 71-46.

defeats Nation Ford (9-18), 71-46. T.L. Hanna (18-7) defeats Chapin (8-15), 84-36.

defeats Chapin (8-15), 84-36. Hillcrest (16-10) defeats Boiling Springs (13-12) , 73-47.

defeats , 73-47. Byrnes (18-8) defeats Blythewood (18-8), 68-61.

defeats Blythewood (18-8), 68-61. Woodmont (18-8) defeats Clover (11-15), 63-60.

defeats Clover (11-15), 63-60. Rock Hill (17-7) defeats Spartanburg (9-15) , 66-57.

, 66-57. Lexington (17-6) defeats J.L. Mann (15-11) , 77-53.

R ound 2 matchups

Saturday

T.L. Hanna hosts Byrnes

hosts Dorman hosts Woodmont

hosts Fort Mill hosts Hillcrest

GIRLS

Round 1 results

Dorman (16-9) defeats Nation Ford (12-14), 61-34.

defeats Nation Ford (12-14), 61-34. Mauldin (19-5) defeats Chapin (8-13), 73-21.

defeats Chapin (8-13), 73-21. Lexington (19-6) defeats J.L. Mann (8-16) , 56-26.

, 56-26. Woodmont (20-6) defeats Spartanburg (11-14) , 63-55.

defeats , 63-55. Byrnes (13-12) defeats Blythewood (15-14), 66-62.

defeats Blythewood (15-14), 66-62. Rock Hill (20-6) defeats Gaffney (12-10) , 55-50.

, 55-50. T.L. Hanna (18-9) defeats Clover (15-9), 65-64 (OT).

R ound 2 matchups

Friday

Mauldin hosts Byrnes

hosts Dorman hosts T.L. Hanna

hosts Spring Valley hosts Woodmont

LEADER: Dorman basketball's Dasia Ferguson is steady hand in transitional year under new coach

Class AAAA

BOYS

Round 1 results

Greenville (24-2) defeats South Aiken (9-15), 71-44.

defeats South Aiken (9-15), 71-44. Lancaster (24-3) defeats Eastside (15-10) .

. Wade Hamton (14-7) defeats South Pointe (11-12), 57-46.

defeats South Pointe (11-12), 57-46. Catawba Ridge (23-4) defeats Riverside (12-14) , 64-55.

, 64-55. Westside (24-2) defeats Aiken (14-11), 87-46.

defeats Aiken (14-11), 87-46. Midland Valley (18-6) defeats Berea (12-15) , 53-44.

, 53-44. Greer (21-5) defeats Indian Land (19-8), 51-48.

Round 2 matchups

Friday

Greenville hosts Greer

hosts Wade Hampton hosts Westside

FRESHMAN SPARK: Why freshman guard Kam Smith made rare start to help Greenville boys win SCHSL playoff opener

GIRLS

Round 1 results

Pickens (23-2) defeats South Aiken (4-17), 68-36.

defeats South Aiken (4-17), 68-36. Riverside (20-6) defeats Lancaster (12-11), 80-69.

defeats Lancaster (12-11), 80-69. South Pointe (25-2) defeats Greer (18-9) , 84-52.

, 84-52. North Augusta (22-3) defeats Westside (14-12) , 47-28.

, 47-28. Easley (18-6) defeats Airport (9-16), 55-25.

defeats Airport (9-16), 55-25. Wade Hampton (18-5) defeats Northwestern (7-17), 58-51.

defeats Northwestern (7-17), 58-51. Aiken (15-10) defeats Greenville (11-14) , 36-31.

, 36-31. Eastside (13-9) defeats Catawba Ridge (20-5), 51-44.

Round 2 matchups

Saturday

Pickens hosts Riverside

hosts Easley hosts Wade Hampton

hosts Aiken hosts Eastside

Class AAA

BOYS

Round 1 results

Daniel (20-7) defeats Palmetto (7-19) , 83-72.

defeats , 83-72. Wren (20-7) defeats Pendleton (12-15) , 58-44.

defeats , 58-44. Travelers Rest (18-8) defeats Emerald (8-13), 49-45.

defeats Emerald (8-13), 49-45. Clinton (17-5) defeats Broome (8-18) , 79-51.

, 79-51. Powdersville (10-15) defeats West-Oak (16-10), 54-35.

defeats West-Oak (16-10), 54-35. Southside (15-10) defeats Seneca (10-16), 56-52.

defeats Seneca (10-16), 56-52. Chester (13-4) defeats Carolina (10-17) , 65-59.

, 65-59. Union County (18-9) defeats Blue Ridge (8-19) , 56-53 (OT).

PLAYOFF PLAYERS: 22 Upstate high school boys basketball players to watch going into the state playoffs

Round 2 matchups

Friday

Wren hosts Union County

hosts Daniel hosts Chester

hosts Chester Clinton hosts Southside

Travelers Rest hosts Powdersville

GIRLS

Round 1 results

Southside (25-3) defeats Seneca (7-17), 64-21.

defeats Seneca (7-17), 64-21. Chapman (11-13) defeats Woodruff (13-11) , 63-52.

defeats , 63-52. Walhalla (15-9) defeats Fountain Inn (14-13) , 59-34.

, 59-34. Travelers Rest (11-11) defeats Clinton (13-9), 51-33.

defeats Clinton (13-9), 51-33. Broome (12-11) defeats Emerald (19-3), 38-34.

defeats Emerald (19-3), 38-34. Wren (23-5) defeats Crescent (16-7) , 49-17.

defeats , 49-17. Blue Ridge (23-4) defeats Chester (1-14), 58-21.

defeats Chester (1-14), 58-21. West-Oak (18-7) defeats Powdersville (10-15) , 49-47.

Round 2 matchups

Saturday

Southside hosts Chapman

hosts Walhalla hosts Travelers Rest

Wren hosts Broome

hosts Blue Ridge hosts West-Oak

NEW LOOK DORMAN: How a new style has led to the same old dominance for Dorman boys basketball

Class AA

BOYS

Round 1 results

Landrum (24-3) defeats Mid-Carolina (9-18), 95-58.

defeats Mid-Carolina (9-18), 95-58. Gray Collegiate (21-6) defeats Greenville Tech (8-11) , 90-14.

, 90-14. Greer Middle College (15-11) defeats Newberry (15-8), 58-39.

defeats Newberry (15-8), 58-39. Keenan (16-9) defeats Blacksburg (10-14) , 76-49.

Round 2 matchups

Saturday

Landrum hosts Columbia

hosts Columbia Greer Middle College hosts Eau Claire

GIRLS

Round 1 results

Blacksburg (9-13) defeats Newberry (5-15), 63-46.

defeats Newberry (5-15), 63-46. Gray Collegiate (18-6) defeats Greer Middle College (7-19) , 83-21.

, 83-21. Landrum (18-6) defeats Ninety Six (10-7), 62-39.

defeats Ninety Six (10-7), 62-39. Keenan (16-6) defeats Liberty (6-18) , 93-30.

Round 2 matchups

Friday

Blacksburg hosts Fairfield Central

hosts Fairfield Central Silver Bluff hosts Landrum

Class A

GIRLS

Round 1 results

High Point (21-5) defeats Williston-Elko (8-14), 77-18.

defeats Williston-Elko (8-14), 77-18. St. Joseph's (13-9) defeats Calhoun County (11-8) 67-32.

defeats Calhoun County (11-8) 67-32. Christ Church (11-13) defeats Hunter-Kinard Tyler (13-8) 57-21.

defeats Hunter-Kinard Tyler (13-8) 57-21. Denmark-Olar (24-2) defeats Southside Christian (9-9) , 41-26.

Round 2 matchups

Friday

High Point hosts Lewisville

hosts Lewisville Calhoun Falls hosts St. Joseph's

McBee hosts Christ Church

BOYS

Round 1 results

Christ Church (17-3) defeats Wagener-Salley (12-15), 98-65.

defeats Wagener-Salley (12-15), 98-65. Denmark-Olar (23-4) defeats Southside Christian (12-10) , 70-48.

, 70-48. High Point (18-7) defeats Calhoun County (15-6), 59-42.

defeats Calhoun County (15-6), 59-42. North (20-7) defeats St. Joseph's (11-12) , 63-53.

Round 2 matchups

Saturday

High Point hosts Great Falls

Christ Church hosts C.A. Johnson

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina high school basketball playoff results, schedule for the second round