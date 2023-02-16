Nigel the kangaroo returns home to family in Hood County

Have you seen Nigel? A Hood County couple is searching for their missing kangaroo 02:22

UPDATE (2/16/2023) i— Nigel returned home to his family early on Thursday morning.

HOOD COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – There's an unusual search in North Texas for an animal you wouldn't expect to encounter around these parts.

A kangaroo that a Hood County couple raised as a pet has escaped its enclosure leading to pleas for help to find it.

It's been a day and a half since Bri Lafleur has seen her 3-year-old kangaroo named Nigel.

Have you seen Nigel?

"He's my best friend. I've had him for years he sleeps in bed with me every night," Lafleur said. "I can't sleep because I can't sleep without my kangaroo."

Nigel is more than a pet to his Hood County family, he's also somewhat of a neighborhood celebrity.

That's according to another neighborhood celebrity, former Texas Rangers pitching legend Jim Kern.

"Always brought the grandkids down and everybody that came over to the house have seen Nigel the kangaroo," Kern said. "It's her best buddy in life, we gotta find the damn thing."

Kern joined others who are searching the 220 acres of wooded hills, prairie and brush just outside Granbury.

Lafleur says the kangaroo was startled by a loud noise early Tuesday and jumped over his fenced in backyard where he loves to play with rubber balls and even has his own punching bag.

Nigel was spotted early this morning not far away from the home but no one's been able to get close.

"I'm so afraid of the coyotes out there, I'm afraid that he might get hit I'm afraid he's going to get stuck," Lafleur said. "He's never been outside at night."

These professional hog traps are the latest hope to find Nigel.

They are about to be taken out into the area where he was last seen and mounted with cameras

Hog trappers, jeep clubs and wildlife experts are all pitching in to help during this 24/7 search and rescue mission to find Nigel.

His owners say they also need volunteers with drones and money for a helicopter to hopefully drive him out of hiding and tranquilize him from the air while he's still close to home.

"He's my baby," Lafleur said.