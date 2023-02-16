Open in App
Garland, TX
CBS DFW

Supplies for Turkey earthquake survivors stolen from Garland donation site

By Erin Jones,

11 days ago

Supplies for Turkey earthquake survivors stolen from Garland donation site 02:20

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Over the last week and a half, the Turkish American Association of North Texas has been working non-stop to send relief supplies to those affected by the catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Early this morning they had a setback.

Surveillance video shows a truck they're using to collect donations was stolen from their Garland donation site. It did not have any donations inside at the time.

"Right now, is the time we need it a lot and it's not just for me, it's for the donations.. for the struggling people over there and somebody just… it's just disappointing," the owner, Esh Selvi said.

"Also, a mosque in Lewisville was robbed as well," Bahadir Koseli said. "They were collecting donations not only for the mosque itself, but also for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria."

They've filed police reports and are hoping someone recognizes the truck and sends Garland police a tip. Meanwhile, they're continuing to focus on the good.

"There were 200, maybe 300 people who have come through these doors to help volunteer so it's a pure example of however much evil there is in this world there is that much, if not more, purity and humanity.. people willing to help," Koseli said.

The organization is especially in need of tents, sleeping bags and generators. If you want to help, there's more information here .

