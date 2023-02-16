Open in App
CBS Pittsburgh

Apartment complex to address problem after woman claims disabled mom lives among rats

By Royce Jones,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MkRNK_0kp6Y3Rn00

Apartment complex to address rodent problem after woman claims disabled mom lives among rats 02:06

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman who claimed her disabled mother is living with mice in her apartment is finally getting answers.

Diana Lowe told KDKA-TV over the weekend that her 69-year-old mother lives at Riverview Manor in Brighton Heights. She is paralyzed with high-skilled nursing needs, and Lowe claimed they've been dealing with mice in her apartment since before Christmas.

Lowe claims she made several failed attempts to convince the building to address the problem. Then last month, an exterminator was hired to bait the basement.

Meanwhile, Lowe said her mom lives on the second floor, which gives her reason to believe the issue is building-wide. They set glue traps in her mom's apartment, but Lowe said only one mouse was caught.

"Mice that are caught on glue traps are still alive and they scream," Lowe said. "It's the most terrifying noise you could ever hear in your life."

She eventually purchased her own mouse traps and has caught 21 of them, she said Wednesday.

Lowe became so desperate for help that she documented her captures on Facebook Live. After some public uproar, she said corporate called her on Monday to discuss a plan.

"We had a conversation about what was going on in the building and that they had made this a priority and we're going to look at what it's going to take to eradicate the building," Lowe said.

On Tuesday, residents received a letter informing them that a pest control company is coming Thursday to inspect each unit.

KDKA-TV called Riverview Manor to learn more about the plan but did not hear back Wednesday.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
7 people, including 2-year-old and 5 teens, shot in Strawberry Mansion: police
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Judge drops homicide charges against four teenagers in deadly BB gun shooting
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Pittsburgh Police announce a break in a cold case from 1994
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Dispute inside Monroeville Red Roof Inn room leads to shots fired
Monroeville, PA3 days ago
Woman dead after police shooting in Pittsburgh's St. Clair neighborhood
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Pittsburgh Police asking for public's help in finding missing 23-year-old Nathanael Williams
Pittsburgh, PA4 days ago
Florida shooting spree leaves 3 dead, including child and TV news employee
Orlando, FL4 days ago
City controller: Pittsburgh hasn't launched team of social workers to help police with non-violent calls despite $5M budget
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy