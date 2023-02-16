Apartment complex to address problem after woman claims disabled mom lives among rats

Apartment complex to address rodent problem after woman claims disabled mom lives among rats 02:06

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman who claimed her disabled mother is living with mice in her apartment is finally getting answers.

Diana Lowe told KDKA-TV over the weekend that her 69-year-old mother lives at Riverview Manor in Brighton Heights. She is paralyzed with high-skilled nursing needs, and Lowe claimed they've been dealing with mice in her apartment since before Christmas.

Lowe claims she made several failed attempts to convince the building to address the problem. Then last month, an exterminator was hired to bait the basement.

Meanwhile, Lowe said her mom lives on the second floor, which gives her reason to believe the issue is building-wide. They set glue traps in her mom's apartment, but Lowe said only one mouse was caught.

"Mice that are caught on glue traps are still alive and they scream," Lowe said. "It's the most terrifying noise you could ever hear in your life."

She eventually purchased her own mouse traps and has caught 21 of them, she said Wednesday.

Lowe became so desperate for help that she documented her captures on Facebook Live. After some public uproar, she said corporate called her on Monday to discuss a plan.

"We had a conversation about what was going on in the building and that they had made this a priority and we're going to look at what it's going to take to eradicate the building," Lowe said.

On Tuesday, residents received a letter informing them that a pest control company is coming Thursday to inspect each unit.

KDKA-TV called Riverview Manor to learn more about the plan but did not hear back Wednesday.