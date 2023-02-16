Open in App
Salt Lake City, UT
See more from this location?
ABC4

Celebrate Black History Month with local Salt Lake City musicians

By Megan Pickett,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iEYvr_0kp6XSDg00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4) — The music and art scene in Salt Lake City have seen everything from Ringo Starr to indie artists in coffee shops. For Black History Month, ABC4 is highlighting three Black performers in this majority-white state, who say they are bringing a unique take on music and art to Utah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y0gVS_0kp6XSDg00
Photo by Lily Ballif
Photo by Savannah Holmes
Celebrate Black History Month with SLC Film Society

Local Black musician Liz Lambson moved to Salt Lake City in 2017. She performs as a string bassist in the Ballet West Orchestra and is also a children’s and indie singer-songwriter. She is currently pursuing film acting.

Lambson is part of Utah Black Artists Collective (UBLAC) , which is a group of Black creatives, created to “spread Black joy.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

Lambson said that because less than 2% of Utah’s population is Black — those who are creatives of color have a unique opportunity to share their valuable perspectives, stories, and culture. She said the community can benefit greatly from this sharing of talents.

“Conscious or subconscious racism, fear, aversion, distaste, or reluctance to engage with work by artists of color will only continue to limit our ability to connect with each other despite perceived differences.”

Liz Lambson

Lambson said that from an artist’s standpoint, one of the greatest challenges in Utah for Black creatives is to find receptive audiences.

“People who are willing to hear our voices, view our art, learn our histories, embrace our culture, and love our offerings without hesitation,” Lambson said.

Utah toddler stuck in apartment alone, parents tried everything

Lambson said she would like to connect with more Black orchestral or classical performers in Utah. She said doesn’t think she has personally met any since moving here almost six years ago. She is performing in Ballet West’s production of Sleeping Beaut y , which is running now through Saturday, Feb. 18th.

Her children’s music and movement program is called Yoga Storytime & Songs , under the alias Lizzy Luna. She just released her first personal single, Never Too Soon .” You can follow her on Instagram , and listen to her music on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hSSVv_0kp6XSDg00
Marco Montfleury
Marco Montfleury

Another local Black musician is Marco Montfleury . He was born in Haiti, grew up in New York City and Connecticut, and moved to Utah in 2019. He started playing hand drums at six years old, both Haitian and African styles. At seven years old, he started playing guitar, singing, and songwriting.

Montfleury said that to be a Black artist in Utah means “destroying expectations and having an air of unpredictability.” He said this is especially important in a place that has a very rigid social system and set ideas of identity.

“To me there is nothing more in line with artistic expression than upsetting the status quo.”

Marco Montfleury

Montfleury’s next concert is with his band Gag Nancy , on Feb. 19th at the Black Lung Society in Salt Lake City, you can also follow him on Instagram . You can listen to his music on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=184GYD_0kp6XSDg00
Wynter Storm
Open Mic
Black History Fair

Wynter Storm Morning is a poet, musician, author, and mother to “handsome baby boy” Amias. She is the CEO and Executive Director of UBLAC , which Lambson is also a part of. Morning moved from Illinois to Utah when she was young, but her family visits there often.

She is a drummer for the band Pepper and the Roses and said they will be performing live this summer. Morning is also a drummer and a spoken word artist for local artist AMEA’s live band — they were just considered for a Grammy on their song together .

Utah missionaries unaccounted for in New Zealand amid cyclone

Morning said she has been a poet and published author since she was eight years old. She said poetry was the first time she felt like she could express herself with meaning and purpose. She has won numerous awards for her poetry including being the UAF Indie Slam Champion in 2021 and winning the Ogden Pride Poetry Slam in 2018.

“To be a Black Artist in Utah means consistently believing in yourself and reminding yourself that you can, because so many will tell you that you can’t or you shouldn’t. It means building bridges that no one believed could hold any weight. Being a Black artist in Utah means walking in rooms with your head held high because we all belong there. It means helping create welcoming spaces, and believing in the power and the love of art.”

Wynter Morning

Morning said she wants to perform for everyone. She said she likes performing for Black people because they have similar feelings and understand the emotions behind her poetry, and some of the stories within her poetry. However, she also wants to perform for everyone else because others can also relate to her poetry, or appreciate the history lesson within it.

“I started writing poetry to help heal my pain and speak my truth, I started performing it to allow my truth to be heard in hopes it is helpful and healing to others, whomever that is.”

New bill would legalize medical psilocybin in Utah for select groups

Morning will be performing as the Featured Artist for the Black History Program at Calvary Baptist Church on Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and again at 8 p.m. for her poetry. Morning is also putting on a production in partnership with Salt Lake Acting Company called Sanfoka, This Journey: Go Back and Get It , Mar. 24 through Mar. 26.

Morning hosts a monthly open mic night called Soul-2-Soul in Millcreek, March 18 is the next one. You can find information about both of these events on UBLAC’s Instagram . You can also meet Morning at the local Utah Black Chamber All-Star Event on Feb. 16.

Morning also wrote the books, A Glimpse into Surviving Wynters Storm , and Black Rainbow Layer s which you can find at blurb.com, target.com, and Barnes & Noble.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘The Sandlot’ cast to celebrate 30th anniversary in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
PHOTOS: Moose relocated after spotted at Centerville construction site
Centerville, UT14 hours ago
Red Rocks put up third highest score in school history
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Celebrate Black History Month: Spotlight on NAACP’s Salt Lake Branch President
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
Dear Evan Hansen’s tour comes to Utah for the last time
Salt Lake City, UT4 hours ago
Post Malone, Joji, and Kid Cudi headlining music festival in Utah
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Pili scores 26 as #8 Utah cruises past Cal, 101-76
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
Dailey & Vincent perform new songs in Park City
Park City, UT2 days ago
When it is okay and not okay to park on the street in Utah winter
South Jordan, UT2 days ago
Missionary in Colombia stabbed, recovering from critical condition
Salt Lake City, UT9 hours ago
Runnin’ Utes go cold, lose to USC 62-49
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Utah’s snowy rebound in February 2023
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
5 best-rated sledding spots in the Wasatch Front
Salt Lake City, UT4 days ago
Utes come up short against #4 UCLA, 78-71
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
Police prevent possible shooting at Roy High School, juvenile in custody
Roy, UT1 day ago
Sled day at Sugar House Park
Salt Lake City, UT4 days ago
Jazz pull away from San Antonio, 118-102
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
University of Utah reaches $5 million settlement following death of international student
Salt Lake City, UT5 days ago
Park City Mountain sees highest daily snowfall total in the past 10 years
Park City, UT4 days ago
Salt Lake City homeless shelters prepare overflow sites ahead of significant winter storm
Salt Lake City, UT5 days ago
Layton City uses 800 tons of salt to keep roads clear and safe amid snowstorm
Layton, UT3 days ago
WATCH: ABC4 staff and their pets make the most of winter storm
Salt Lake City, UT4 days ago
Tooele records largest 24-hour snowfall since 1972
Tooele, UT2 days ago
Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect through tonight
Saint George, UT4 days ago
We’re in record-breaking territory with Wednesday’s snowfall
Salt Lake City, UT4 days ago
House in South Davis goes up in flames
Centerville, UT2 days ago
Frank Jackson thrilled to be with hometown Jazz
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
BYU blasts USF in final WCC regular season game
Provo, UT1 day ago
Power outage affecting over 3,000 customers in West Valley, Taylorsville
Taylorsville, UT3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy