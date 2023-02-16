Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
See more from this location?
FOX 2

MoDOT reminding drivers to watch for potholes

By Andy BankerKevin S. Held,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l6b5M_0kp6X2bH00

ST. LOUIS – There’s a new warning for drivers as we hit mid-February in the St. Louis area: potholes are treacherous right now.

FOX 2 has been examining where the worst spots are and what’s being done about them.

The far left lane of northbound Interstate 270 from Manchester to I-64 is especially bad. When you go under that overpass, the potholes seem to be right on top of you without warning. They are cringeworthy when you hit them, and they just keep coming.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

“We’ve used over 250 tons of asphalt this year just to fill potholes,” said MoDOT District Maintenance Engineer Bob Becker.

The price tag so far is about $300,000 in the St. Louis district, just for the first 6 1/2 weeks of 2023, according to Becker. That doesn’t include all the potholes on the streets and roads in the cities and towns around St. Louis on both sides of the river.

No matter where you drive around St. Louis, potholes will find you if you don’t find them first.

Driver Ricky Harrold said one pothole split his car wheel.

“I thought the rim was going to come off my car,” he said. “Who’s going to take care of that? Is the city going to take care of it? No, it comes out of our pocket.”

Trending: Headlight flashing: What it really means and is it illegal?

“You literally have to dodge them or be in a Humvee,” driver Ken Bezeau said.

Becker attributes the potholes to fluctuating temperatures, noting Wednesday’s high in the upper 60s.

“By Friday morning, it’s going to be in the 20s again. So, that freeze-thaw cycle, and anytime we get a lot of moisture, like we got rain yesterday, and we’re getting more tomorrow, it causes a lot of potholes,” he said. “Slowing down’s the best thing you can do.”

Becker also urged people to report them. MoDOT has an online form and a phone hotline (888-ASK-MODOT). You can also report potholes via email at comments@modot.mo.gov .

Becker passed along this reminder as well: while you’re keeping an eye out for potholes, keep an eye out for the workers out there fixing them day and night.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Saint Louis, MO newsLocal Saint Louis, MO
A chance of spotty showers, Sunday near St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO20 hours ago
New Halls Ferry Road closing tonight
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Four people die in St. Louis car crash
Saint Louis, MO20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Spring Weather Outlook: The connection between billion-dollar storms and global warming
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Bicyclist dies in Florissant crash
Florissant, MO2 days ago
Officer wounded, 1 person dead in St. Clair County, Illinois
Dupo, IL10 hours ago
Crown Candy window shattered overnight, possibly in domestic dispute
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
One dies, another hurt in south St. Louis crash
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Several injured in single-car crash in north St. Louis overnight
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Inside the Red Cross Disaster Field Supply Center in Hazelwood
Hazelwood, MO2 days ago
Glenn Zimmerman’s Spring Weather Outlook
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
How to reduce mosquitoes in your yard and neighborhood
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
This weekend’s St. Louis forecast includes some rain
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
Vacant house fire in south St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
City voting equipment testing happening today
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Webster Groves agency fined $1.8M for overbilling, false statements on child care
Webster Groves, MO1 day ago
St. Louis goes purple in honor of Janae Edmondson
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Friend of alleged shooter’s family calls for prayer amid Dupo, Illinois standoff
Dupo, IL5 hours ago
Teen girl shot in south St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Join FOX 2 meteorologists for Weather Day at Busch Stadium
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Florissant police investigate fatal crash involving bicyclist
Florissant, MO2 days ago
St. Louis City SC wins MLS debut, post match report
Austin, TX3 hours ago
Brentwood celebrates opening of new elementary school
Brentwood, MO1 day ago
St. Louis City SC getting ready for first game tomorrow
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Bear at the Saint Louis Zoo is back in its habitat after escaping
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Verlo Mattress Prep Zone | February 24, 2023
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
One-on-one with new St. Louis police chief Robert Tracy
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
TKO: Are the Blues re-tooling or re-building?
Saint Louis, MO3 hours ago
St. Louis Urban League honors 14 area journalists
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy