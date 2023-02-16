Open in App
Cullowhee, NC
WJHL

Harris’ 14 helps Western Carolina take down ETSU 68-66

By Kenny Hawkins,

11 days ago

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Harris’ 14 points helped Western Carolina defeat East Tennessee State 68-66 on Wednesday night.

Harris finished 4 of 5 from 3-point range for the Catamounts (15-13, 8-7 Southern Conference). Vonterius Woolbright scored 12 points while shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added six rebounds and eight assists. Tre Jackson was 3-of-6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Buccaneers (10-18, 6-9) were led by Jordan King, who recorded 23 points, six assists and three steals. Jalen Haynes added 12 points and 12 rebounds for East Tennessee State. In addition, Deanthony Tipler had 12 points and two steals.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

