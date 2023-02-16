Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra announces centennial programming

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra announced its upcoming centennial season programming with a free concert at Kodak Hall Wednesday.
Renée Fleming will kick off the season with a special concert on September 9th.
A centennial gala will also take place that evening.
Holiday favorite The Nutcracker with Rochester City Ballet runs from November 22-26 at Kodak Hall. Other specials include Star Wars: A New Hope, Film Live With Orchestra on January 3, 2024 at the Auditorium Theatre. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
