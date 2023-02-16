Antioch man arrested for liquor store homicide

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The suspect in a January Antioch murder has been arrested and charged with murder, the Antioch Police Department said in a press release on Wednesday. Corey Hill, 19, is accused of shooting and killing Emani Flenoid, 25, of Pittsburg, on Jan. 17.

The shooting happened outside the Spot Liquor Store, located at 1108 Sycamore Drive. Officers responded to the store at 10:45 a.m. and found Flenoid with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hill was arrested in Orinda for an unrelated offense and was found to be the suspect in the Antioch homicide. On Wednesday, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office charged him with murder and firearm enhancements.

Police believe Hill and Flenoid were in a dispute before the shooting. The suspect fled the scene after shooting Flenoid.

Hill is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility on a $2 million bail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call APD Detective Cox at (925) 481-8147 or email jcox@antiochca.gov.

