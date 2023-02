BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Belvidere North hosted the East E-Rabs Wednesday night for the NIC-10 conference finale.

Both teams battled all the way down to the wire, but East skated out of this one, winning 68-65.

The E-Rabs finished out the regular season at 14-4 in conference play.

