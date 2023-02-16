Joel Embiid Reaches Impressive Milestone in Sixers' Win vs. Cavs

During Wednesday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Joel Embiid reached an impressive achievement.

On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-112.

The victory came despite a second-half surge from the Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell, who ended the game with 33 points.

Philadelphia's offense was a pure team effort, with six players putting up double-digit points.

James Harden found his stroke early and kept it, scoring 19 points and dishing 12 assists.

Granted, it was Joel Embiid who led the Sixers' offensive charge scoring 29 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.

One of the biggest moments of the game came in the first quarter when Embiid scored six points, bringing his total points as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers to over 10,000.

Embiid reached the milestone in only 373 games, making him the fastest 76er to do so, overtaking Philadelphia icon Allen Iverson, who previously held the record with 378 games.

The Cameroonian superstar is only the 13th player in the history of the NBA to reach the 10,000-point mark in that time span.

Embiid joins other Sixers franchise legends such as Charles Barkley, Julius Erving, Billy Cunningham, Dolph Schayes, Red Kerr, Maurice Cheeks, and Hal Greer in hitting 10,000 points.

The Sixers' big man currently ranks ninth in Philadelphia's all-time scoring leader list, in front of the current Golden State Warrior, Andre Iguodala. With Embiid's 29 points on Wednesday, he's now 406 points away from surpassing Cheeks.

