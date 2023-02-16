ECU men's basketball: Pirates top Cincy with memorable comeback after team honors Charles

Something special was brewing inside Minges Coliseum on Wednesday night. Whatever it was felt tangible, like it could have been plucked right out of the air and stowed away somewhere safe.

East Carolina honored the late Jeff Charles with a moving video tribute that featured the longtime broadcaster’s most memorable calls over his 35-year career, accompanied by words of appreciation from former athletes and radio partners at halftime of the men’s basketball game. The Pirates’ improbable 75-71 comeback win over visiting Cincinnati felt like more than a favorable outcome in a regular-season basketball game.

“Yeah it did feel like that,” ECU coach Mike Schwartz said when asked if he sensed something magical was happening. “Sports momentum is just a real special thing. It’s what we all love about sports and it doesn’t matter where you’re sitting, whether you’re on the bench, on the court, in the stands, watching it on TV, like there’s something special about when those kinds of moments happen. And I think that’s what happened there tonight.”

Trailing by as many as 16 points with 10:06 remaining in the game, the Pirates (13-12, 4-8 AAC) found a way to slow down the Cincinnati offense and go on an inspired run to climb all the way back. ECU closed out the win with a 29-9 run, including a 21-4 advantage over the final 7:26 of game action.

Wednesday was a night to believe. Wednesday was a night to remember. The way the Pirates found a way to charge back against a Bearcats team that had thoroughly dominated play for the first 30 minutes took on a different meaning when considering what the team had gone through over the past week.

Charles died on the team bus on Feb. 10 as the Pirates were returning from a shootaround in New Orleans one day before a scheduled game against Tulane. Schwartz said the team spent the rest of the day Friday and most of Saturday together.

“Obviously, the magnitude of the situation over the weekend, it’s very emotional,” Schwartz said. “So now you come back and you have to find a way through. Kind of being together in just a real somber moment, staying together but know that you’re going to have to get back to playing.”

They talked, they shot the basketball together in the gym upon arriving back in Greenville and they processed the loss together.

“Some players had a really good relationship with Jeff because they knew him from their time here,” Schwartz said. “Some guys had just been at the radio show the Monday before. And so it’s hard. But being together, trying to keep your routine as much as possible. And you know, there’s no script for it.”

RJ Felton, who began the game 1-for-14 from the field, roared back in the second half and made four of his next five shots to help the Pirates get back in the game. ECU made 17 of its last 24 shots and the energy in the building skyrocketed as the prospect of winning became real.

Felton finished with 15 points, Brandon Johnson scored a team-high 16, while Ezrar Ausar (14 points) Quentin Diboundje (13) and Jaden Walker (10) all finished in double figures. Walker was the architect during the comeback and spread the ball to Felton and Johnson in crucial moments.

Felton’s mid-range jumper with 58 seconds to play gave ECU its first lead of the second half at 72-71, and Johnson’s contested layup around a defender with 16 seconds remaining pushed the lead to three. Diboundje went on to split a pair of free throws with five seconds left to extend the Pirates’ lead to four and Cincinnati didn’t have an answer. Landers Nolley II and Jeremiah Davenport each scored 19 for the Bearcats and David DeJulius scored 15, but none made a basket over the final 7:25.

One could only imagine the words Charles would have sent through the airwaves as he described the comeback. And his iconic bellowing of his trademark ‘You can paint this one purple’ at the end of victories would have been fitting of this win.

Wednesday night sure felt special.