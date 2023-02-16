Open in App
Dedham, MA
CBS Boston

Spring-like temperatures give local businesses a boost

By Juli McDonald,

11 days ago

DEDHAM - For golfers dreaming of glorious rounds to come, Mother Nature has proven to be a pretty sweet Valentine.

"I'm excited for the spring and summer, but it feels like spring right now so it's great!" said Matt Rabbito as he wrapped up at the driving range.

McGolf in Dedham has been delighted by the boost in business; they never closed their mini golf because snow never got in the way.

"We have 64 hitting bays and there's been plenty of weekend nights and days where every bay is taken, people are waiting. I think everybody is excited to make some swings even though it's the wintertime," said McGolf golf professional Joe Chen.

Over at Ward's Berry Farm in Sharon, the outdoor playground is getting plenty of use for February. The Ward's team is even inflating and cleaning off what is usually a summer attraction.

"We were like, 'hey, why don't we just open the bounce pillow, and everyone can come and have fun. It's during school vacation, why not?'" said Alex Hammond, of welcoming extra crowds to the farm.

And in Boston, the outdoor temperatures even enhancing the indoor Discover Boating New England show. The massive expo features more than 400 boats for every budget and lifestyle.

"The weather definitely gets people more in the mood of course. But boat show goers are die hard! If it's freezing cold we want to get in here and get ready for summer. If it feels warm outside why not paddle around and do some standup paddle boarding and really feel that heat!" said Discover Boating New England spokesperson Carrie Waible.

The boat show runs through Sunday, February 19 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center on Summer Street. It's open noon-8pm Thursday and Friday; 10am-8pm Saturday and 10am-6pm Sunday.

Back at Ward's in Sharon, the bounce pillow will be open to young jumpers Saturday-Tuesday, free of charge!

