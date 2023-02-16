Open in App
Blountstown, FL
WMBB

New coach? No Problem. Blountstown ready for playoffs

By Kaleigh Tingelstad,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oLU4o_0kp6Ss9V00

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Blountstown boys basketball team is coming off a thrilling overtime win to clinch the Class 1A District 3 title that secured their spot in the playoffs.

The Tigers are looking for a revenge win over Franklin County in the first round of the playoffs after the Seahawks ended Blountstown’s season last year.

In his first season at Blountstown, Head Coach Matthew Nichols led the team to a district title, and he isn’t exactly new to being a Tiger.

“Coming home I was blessed to come into a good group of guys, and they’ve been wonderful,” Blountstown Boys Head Basketball Coach Matthew Nichols said. “Being around family and doing it somewhere where you actually attended school a little bit is special.”

A group of athletes that have played together for years, many of them played multiple sports.

“They are able to do something special, so we may lack practice,” Nichols said. “We make up for it with a little athleticism and hard work.”

The Tigers aren’t done yet and looking to add more hardware to the shelf.

“So we come out victorious and can move on to that regional final because when it boils down to it, we like winning trophies,” Nichols said. “But these kids are making memories and having moments they’re going to remember for the rest of their lives. We want that to just keep going.”

Nichols said many of his players are hitting their peak at the right time.

“We’ve had some players really step up, like Aidan Richards and others just stepping up right at the right time here in districts and now we’re trying to put that behind us,” Nichols said. “And now just look forward to our next goal of trying to get to a Final Four, but just taking it one game at a time, one possession at a time.

The No. 2 seed Tigers host No. 3 seed Franklin County Thursday, February 16, at 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy