Open in App
Pevely, MO
See more from this location?
FOX 2

Repeated water issues hitting boiling point with residents in Pevely

By Stephanie RothmanKayla Shepperd,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t8u3X_0kp6QzP000

PEVELY, Mo. – Pevely residents are upset about the water boil orders and advisories, the most recent of which was issued on Tuesday for 72 hours.

This week’s water advisory is hitting a boiling point with residents.

“It’s just been a constant battle,” said Erica Tyz, a Pevely resident. “The kids have come home on several occasions stating that the water pressure at the school was low and that they were unable to flush the toilets or use the water fountains.”

Top Story: Police catch suspected rapist in elaborate web of surveillance videos

“I’m glad they’re trying to get this resolved, but I just wish we knew more in advance when we were going to be without water, so we can be better prepared,” said Caren Leonard.

Over the last couple of months, the city has been working on replacing old concrete pipes that have been there for over 70 years with similar types, which are plastic. The hope is that the more durable material will make it an improvement, and boil orders and advisories will not be as frequent in the future.

In the last eight months, there have been five advisories and boil orders. Three of which have been a result of the project.

“You’re exposing these pipes, they’re seeing daylight, they’re seeing air for the first time since World War II,” said Andy Hixson, Pevely city administrator. “When they break, you have to issue a water advisory to make sure if it goes on 22 psi, it’s safe for our residents.”

This week’s advisory was planned after removing an old pipe that caused the water pressure to dip.

“They’re working in an 8-foot by 4-foot concrete box to get a 4-inch pipe cut, replaced, and shut off all within about three hours,” Hixson said. “So what happened yesterday was a slight inconvenience. We don’t have to worry about this for the next 70 years; I think that’s a tradeoff most people would be willing to take.”

The last phase of the improvements will be done in the next couple of months.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New Halls Ferry Road closing tonight
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Crown Candy window shattered overnight, possibly in domestic dispute
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Spotty showers are expected in St. Louis, Sunday
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Spring Weather Outlook: The connection between billion-dollar storms and global warming
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Officer wounded, 1 person dead in St. Clair County, Illinois
Dupo, IL10 hours ago
Inside the Red Cross Disaster Field Supply Center in Hazelwood
Hazelwood, MO2 days ago
One dies, another hurt in south St. Louis crash
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Four people die in St. Louis car crash
Saint Louis, MO20 hours ago
Vacant house fire in south St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Bicyclist dies in Florissant crash
Florissant, MO2 days ago
Several injured in single-car crash in north St. Louis overnight
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
How to reduce mosquitoes in your yard and neighborhood
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Friend of alleged shooter’s family calls for prayer amid Dupo, Illinois standoff
Dupo, IL5 hours ago
Webster Groves agency fined $1.8M for overbilling, false statements on child care
Webster Groves, MO1 day ago
Teen girl shot in south St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Fatal fire at storage facility ruled accidental; woman arrested
East Alton, IL3 days ago
This weekend’s St. Louis forecast includes some rain
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
Glenn Zimmerman’s Spring Weather Outlook
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Man charged in shootout at St. Louis convenience store
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Florissant police investigate fatal crash involving bicyclist
Florissant, MO2 days ago
Brentwood celebrates opening of new elementary school
Brentwood, MO1 day ago
City voting equipment testing happening today
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Police: East St. Louis man intentionally struck, killed woman with truck
East Saint Louis, IL2 days ago
Small flowers focus of big climate research at Missouri Botanical Garden
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
St. Louis goes purple in honor of Janae Edmondson
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
One-on-one with new St. Louis police chief Robert Tracy
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Woman arrested after video of her harassing a family goes viral
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Soulard staple Pizzeoli praised among Yelp’s top pizza spots
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
St. Louis Urban League honors 14 area journalists
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy