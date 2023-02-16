Open in App
Evanston, IL
See more from this location?
FOX59

Buie’s late basket lifts Northwestern over No. 14 Indiana

By Dave GriffithsAssociated Press,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YQn26_0kp6QgsR00

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Boo Buie scored the tiebreaking basket with two seconds remaining and Northwestern followed up its first win over a top-ranked team by beating No. 14 Indiana 64-62 on Wednesday night.

After defeating Purdue on Sunday for the program’s first victory over an opponent ranked No. 1 in the AP poll, the Wildcats (19-7, 10-5 Big Ten) came away with another big win after the Hoosiers (18-8, 9-6) rallied from 19 down at halftime to tie it in the final minute.

Northwestern took sole possession of second place in the conference standings with its program-record fourth victory over a ranked opponent this season. Northwestern hadn’t beaten Top 25 teams in consecutive games since January 2009. And this one sure wasn’t easy in the end.

The Wildcats led 62-58 with 44 seconds remaining after Buie drove for a layup off a turnover. But Indiana wasn’t finished.

Former Wildcat Miller Kopp stole a pass by Robbie Beran, leading to a tying layup by Trayce Jackson-Davis with 28 seconds left. Buie then scored on a hook shot with two seconds left, and Jalen Hood-Schifino’s attempt hit the rim as time expired.

Buie had six rebounds and four assists. Chase Audige scored 14, and Northwestern augmented its case for a second NCAA Tournament berth with its fourth straight win and seventh in nine games.

Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. But the Hoosiers came up short after winning eight of nine.

Hood-Schifino and Race Thompson each scored 13.

Audige and Buie scored 11 apiece in the first half, and Northwestern led by 21 before heading to the locker room up 39-20.

Audige nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Wildcats a 17-12 lead and spark a 17-1 run that delighted rowdy student sections behind each basket.

Indiana’s bench and Mike Woodson got called for technical fouls as the coach argued that Buie should have been whistled for traveling, leading to four free throws for the Wildcats’ guard. And Northwestern continued to pour it on from there.

Buie capped the run when he nailed a 3 to make it 28-13 with just over seven minutes remaining in the half.

Brooks Barnhizer made it 39-18 with two free throws in the closing minute. Jackson-Davis made two for the Hoosiers in the closing seconds, and Woodson had more heated words for the officials before heading to the locker room with his team trailing by 19.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers dominated the second half. But it wasn’t enough to overcome a rough start.

Northwestern: The Wildcats continued to make a case for a spot in the Top 25 as well as the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts Illinois on Saturday. The Hoosiers beat the Illini on the road 80-65 on Jan. 19.

Northwestern: Hosts Iowa on Sunday. The Wildcats lost on the road to the Hawkeyes 86-70 on Jan. 31.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
Clark’s 3-pointer lifts No. 6 Iowa over No. 2 Indiana, 86-85
Bloomington, IN4 hours ago
Hood-Schifino helps No. 17 Hoosiers sweep No. 5 Purdue
West Lafayette, IN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
BNL wins 4A state girls title, Lapel falls in 2A final
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Turner, Haliburton help Pacers rally past Magic 121-108
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Friday Night Fast Break: February 24
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Butler wins 59-58 over DePaul
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Tatum has 31 as Celtics outlast Pacers in OT
Boston, MA2 days ago
Nickens Lemba wins Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game
Southport, IN2 days ago
Indianapolis Indians keep team name and partner with local tribe, other groups respond
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone leaving Colts for Browns
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 263 ‘Offensive Line’
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah’s advice to Colts: Trade up to No. 1 and get the QB you want
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Indiana proposal would help provide information to police amid permitless carry
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Indianapolis launching reimagination of historic Indiana Avenue
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Megabus reducing service in Indy and canceling trips
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Indiana lawmakers proposing a taskforce to combat rising traffic fatalities
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Mt. Vernon basketball coach arrested for drunk driving
Shelbyville, IN4 days ago
Indiana Senate passes bill to block local bans on dog sales in pet stores
Carmel, IN2 days ago
2 crashes on I-74 in both directions, traffic moving
Brownsburg, IN1 day ago
Korean War soldier from Indiana to be buried in Greenwood next month
Greenwood, IN2 days ago
Indiana Senate committee advances bill that would ban gender transitioning procedures for anyone under 18
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Raising Cane’s to open Noblesville location in March
Noblesville, IN4 days ago
Superintendent on IPS Rebuilding Stronger Plan
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar to open in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Indianapolis man faces arson charges in Johnson, Marion counties
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Police: Indianapolis driver may be involved in deadly 2021 hit-and-run
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Indianapolis man convicted for murder of Demetri Swann
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
One dead after double shooting on Indy’s near northeast side
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Two people wounded in shooting on the south side
Indianapolis, IN5 hours ago
New Indiana State Police squad using data to crack down on crime hotspots
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy